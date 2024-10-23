Liverpool plot swoop to sign Las Palmas star Alberto Moleiro

Liverpool have reportedly registered their interest in signing Las Palmas youngster Alberto Moleiro, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After ranking through Los Amarillo’s youth system, the 21-year-old made his senior debut for the Spanish side back in 2021 at the age of just 17 before establishing himself as a key player in their starting eleven in recent times.

The Spaniard has had a bright start to this season, scoring four goals in nine appearances. He managed to put the ball back of the net last time out against Valencia that helped his side win their first match of this season in La Liga. Additionally, he scored against Real Madrid earlier this campaign that aided his team to hold Los Blancos to a 1-1 draw.

Now, Fichajes states that after being impressed by Moleiro’s performances this season, Liverpool have expressed their interest in securing his signature next summer.

The Reds feel the Spaniard would be a key piece to rejuvenate the midfield so they want to lure him to Anfield. But, purchasing Moleiro won’t be cheap as he has a £50m release clause in his current contract.

Moleiro to Liverpool

The midfielder will enter the final year of his current contract at the end of this season so if Las Palmas can’t agree on a new contract with him over the coming months then he could be available in a cut-price deal next summer.

Fichajes states that Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in Moleiro as Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are also in this race. Therefore, it won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club to sign him.

Moleiro is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the number ten and left-wing position but can also provide cover in the centre-forward role if needed.

He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can play threading passes between the lines, is composed with possession under pressure and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

Adding depth in the attacking midfield position would be the right decision for Liverpool and it is going to be interesting to see whether the Reds make a concrete approach to sign Moleiro next summer.