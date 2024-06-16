Man Utd in talks to sign RB Salzburg prodigy Oghenetejiri Adejenughure

Manchester United are battling several European top clubs for the signing of RB Salzburg’s prolific forward Oghenetejiri Adejenughure, as per Express Sport.

The 18-year-old was in red-hot form at the ÖFB Jugendliga U18 League where he netted 16 goals in 20 matches for Salzburg. He continued his goalscoring form at the Under-17 European Championships in Cyprus where he finished as the tournament’s second-highest goalscorer, with four goals for Austria.

According to Express Sport, United have begun talks with Adejenughure’s camp to negotiate a future move to Old Trafford.

The report adds that the Austrian, who is being courted for a role in Austria’s senior national team by head coach Ralf Rangnick, is also of keen interest to several European top clubs, including Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

The 2007-born forward is happy to remain with Die Roten Bullen, but United will need to convince the player’s entourage of the player’s development and submit a large offer to the Austrian club for a move to go through.

Ten Hag eye young forward

United’s head coach, Erik Ten Hag, is reportedly keen on adding a young prolific forward to his attack despite the presence of Rasmus Hojlund in the squad. The 54-year-old also has young Bologna forward, Joshua Zirkzee, on top of his transfer agenda this summer, as per the report.

The Dutchman is skilled and renowned for utilizing young talents in his squad from his time at Go Ahead Eagles, Ajax and now at United.

He has developed the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo into world-class players who have become fundamental parts of Manchester United’s present and future.

Swooping for Adejenughure should be a no-brainer by the club, as they won’t just sign one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards, but will also see the teenager trained and developed under one of the best talent developers in the world – Ten Hag.

The likes of Dominik Szoboslai, Karim Adeyemi, Dayot Upamecano, Stadio Mane, Konrad Laimer, and Erling Haaland are some of the players from Salzburg’s famed academy. Could it be United’s turn to clinch their hands one? Time will tell.