Man Utd preparing fresh offer to sign Jarrad Branthwaite



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are preparing a fresh offer to sign one of the Premier League’s best-performing centre-backs this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to strengthen multiple positions during the next transfer window. A centre-back could be signed with the possibility of multiple departures later this year.

Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are contracted until the end of June and could leave on free transfers. United also need to cope with the absence of Lisandro Martinez until late 2025.

The Argentine suffered a serious knee injury against Crystal Palace earlier this year. The World Cup winner has undergone surgery for the same and won’t be fit for the start of next season.

Caught Offside now claim that Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite remains a top target for United and the club are prepared to offer around £50 million to prise him away from the Toffees.

Not an easy deal

Branthwaite, described as ‘complete’ and a ‘great talent’ by manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, was the subject of two bids from United last summer. The second one worth £45m plus £5m in add-ons was rejected by Everton.

The centre-back agreed personal terms over a long-term contract with the Red Devils, but the £70m valuation was not met. The Red Devils went on to land Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt from Lille and Bayern Munich.

The club are prepared to revisit their interest in the coming summer, but it won’t be easy to purchase him. Branthwaite’s stock has risen over the past year and he has become a much better centre-back with the Toffees.

The 22-year-old has won more than 60% of his duels this campaign. He has also made 6.6 clearances, 3 recoveries and 1.3 tackles per outing. Branthwaite is comfortable passing with either foot and can play anywhere in central defence.

With manager Ruben Amorim deploying a back three at United, Branthwaite could establish himself as a key figure. There is not much competition with Lindelof and Evans due to leave. Harry Maguire’s future is uncertain too.

His contract has been extended for another 12 months with a clause, but he could leave on a free thereafter. The big question mark remains whether United can secure an agreement with the Toffees for his services.

Everton turned down £50m last summer. With the club set to avoid relegation from the top-flight, they could hold out for a higher price, considering there could be more interest in Branthwaite at the end of the season.