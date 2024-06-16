Arsenal could sign Arthur Melo in a swap deal this summer

Arsenal could reportedly sign Juventus star Arthur Melo this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

It is an open secret that the Gunners are keen on reinforcing their engine room ahead of next season. A plethora of midfielders have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium over the last few weeks with Bruno Guimaraes, Martin Zubimendi and Amadou Onana being among them.

However, the Gunners could be handed an opportunity to seal a surprise deal to add reinforcements to their midfield department. According to the report by Tutto Juve, Juventus are interested in Jakub Kiwior but they can’t afford to match the Gunners’ asking price to lure him to the Allianz Stadium this summer.

So, the report says that the Bianconeri could offer Arthur – who is valued at around £17m – in a part-exchange deal to sign the Polish international. Tutto Juve also states that Mikel Arteta likes the Juventus star ‘a lot’ so the Gunners could decide to go forward with this deal.

Arthur to Arsenal

The South American was rated very highly during his time at Barcelona but after joining Juventus, his career graph has gone downhill. Fitness problems have been one of the biggest issues behind that and recently he had a loan spell at Fiorentina but they eventually decided not to secure his signature permanently.

Liverpool signed him on loan back in 2022 to add depth to their midfield but he only managed to make one appearance for them owing to his injury issues before returning to Juventus.

It seems the Italian giants are desperate to sell the underperforming star to remove him from their wage bill and it is highly unlikely that Arsenal will entertain a bid to sell Kiwior if the Old Lady of Turin try to include Arthur in a swap deal.

Perhaps, Arteta previously admired Arthur when he was at the top of his game, but considering his recent displays, it would be a huge surprise should the Spanish boss recommend the Gunners’ hierarchy to sign the former Barcelona man this summer.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see who Arsenal eventually opt to sign to strengthen their engine room in this transfer window.