Tottenham Hotspur earmark Callum Hudson-Odoi for summer transfer

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘considering’ a swoop for Nottingham Forest winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi, as per The Guardian.

The England International was offered to Spurs last summer when he was deemed surplus to requirement during his spell at Chelsea, but the North London side rebuffed the plans and instead opted for a £47m move for Brennan Johnson from Forest on deadline day.

However, The Guardian reports that Spurs’ perspective on Hudson-Odoi has shifted since his £3m move to Forest, where he had a stellar first season; and they now have him on their shortlist for what will be an active summer.

The former Cobham academy graduate finished the season as Forest’s second-highest scorer in the Premier League with eight goals and Forest could be tempted to sell the £80k-per-week winger for a hefty fee, according to the report.

Ange Postecoglou is keen on reinforcing his attack after an injury-plagued season. With the hectic fixture schedule next season following their qualification to the Europa League, a swoop for Hudson-Odoi, who has a relatively modest valuation of €15m (£12m) by Transfermarkt, could prove to be a bargain deal for the Lilywhites.

Reinforcement

Spurs have just completed the 2023-24 season in fifth place, and despite spending the first three months at the top of the table, the drop in form and inconsistency can be ascribed to injuries suffered by key players.

In what will be a very active transfer window for the North London side, Postecoglou is looking to bolster his squad with sufficient depth and one of the areas he’s looking to reinforce is his attack.

Spurs have earmarked Hudson-Odoi for a possible transfer, and bringing versatile prodigy to the New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will give Postecoglou a wide range of options in attack. The Englishman can comfortably slot into any role across the flank, and his vision and creativity also makes him an ideal option for the no.10 role.

Spurs, who are currently on break, will return to preseason action on 27 July for a J. League World Challenge against the Japanese side, Vissel Kobe.