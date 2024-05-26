Tottenham weighing up move for Porto striker Evanilson



According to Givemesport, Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Porto striker Evanilson this summer.

The North London giants had a promising start to the 2023/24 season under manager Ange Postecoglou, but their performances dipped during the back end of the campaign. Tottenham ended up missing out on the Champions League.

The club will want to strengthen their frontline ahead of next season and Givemesport report that they are weighing up a move for Evanilson, who has registered 24 goals and provided 6 assists for Porto during their ongoing campaign.

Porto are keen on keeping hold of their Brazilian star and it could take £60 million to prise him away this summer.

Top-class striker

Spurs parted ways with Harry Kane at the start of the 2023/24 season. However, they opted against purchasing a replacement and placed their trust on Richarlison and Son Heung-min for the centre-forward role.

Neither of them were able to stand out. Son managed only 17 goals in the campaign while Richarlison could only muster 12. The latter has been disappointing with just 12 league goals from 55 appearances for Spurs.

Tottenham need an upgrade on Richarlison ahead of next season. His compatriot Evanilson could be a solution. He has been brilliant this season with 30 goal contributions from just 41 outings for Porto in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has also excelled with his high pressing and work rate. He likes to drop into deeper attacking positions when required and has the ability to provide key passes to initiate counter-attacks for his club.

He can’t be compared to Kane who was exceptional for Spurs, but the Brazilian has the attributes which Spurs have missed over the past year. He would be a fine player to spearhead the club’s attack next season.

Tottenham will most likely want to negotiate on the final transfer fee. They could propose to pay a lesser sum up front for the marksman with the rest being covered through performance-based add-ons.