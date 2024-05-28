Tottenham told to sign Watkins to take the ‘next step’

Former goalkeeper Bryan King has told Tottenham Hotspur to sign Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins to take the ‘next step’ in their rebuild under Ange Postecoglou.

Having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, the Australian boss kept faith in Richarlison and Son Heung-Min to fill the void of the Englishman.

Although the Brazilian displayed his goal-scoring prowess, he struggled to stay fit. So, Son was largely deployed in the number nine role in the recently concluded season, but he seemed more comfortable playing in the left flank.

So, it has been suggested that Spurs are willing to reinforce their frontline by signing a new striker this summer with Ivan Toney, Santiago Giménez and Dominic Solanke being suggested as serious targets.

But, speaking on Tottenham News, King has said that if the Lilywhites are looking at Solanke, they should also make a swoop for Watkins. The ex-goalkeeper further states that should Tottenham want to take the ‘next step’ in their rebuild then they should look to sign a player like the Aston Villa star.

Spurs told to sign Watkins

In addition, King states that Spurs should cash-in on Richarlison if they receive a lucrative proposal from Saudi Arabia in the upcoming transfer window.

King said:

“If Tottenham receive a big-money offer from Saudi Arabia for Richarlison, then I would suggest they sell him. And if they’re looking at Solanke, then why aren’t they looking at Watkins? That has got to be the type of player they are targeting if they want to go to the next level.”

Watkins has enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, scoring 24 goals and registering 13 assists in 61 appearances in all competitions. In addition, he guided his team to finish in the top-four and as a result, the Villans are set to play Champions League football next season.

The Aston Villa star has already showcased his qualities in the English top-flight so he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it doesn’t look likely that Unai Emery’s side will allow their star man’s departure this summer so the North London club might have to look elsewhere to strengthen their attacking department.