Tottenham set to launch bid for Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi

Tottenham Hotspur are set to ‘launch an offer’ for Inter Milan midfielder, Davide Frattesi, in the coming weeks, according to Italian outlet, InterLive.

The 24-year-old has exceeded expectations in his first season at the San Siro. Despite not playing regularly at the start of the season, the midfielder has still amassed 32 appearances in the Serie A this season, making 10 goal contributions.

His performances for the Nerazzuri have put him on the radar of clubs across Europe, who are beginning to indicate significant interest in the midfielder, according to the report.

InterLive reports that Tottenham are in an ‘advantageous position’ to make an ‘unexpected offer’ to Inter for Frattesi, but the Londoners face competition from the likes of AS Roma and Atletico Madrid.

The report adds that Tottenham’s hierarchy are set to ‘launch an offer’ worth up to £25m in the ‘next few weeks’, and could include Emerson Royal as part of any deal due to Inter’s interest in the full-back.

Tottenham plot Frattesi swoop

With Emerson being valued between €15 (£12m) and €18 (£15m), the total cost of the operation could rise to €48m (£40m). While these figures might present an attractive financial package to the Nerazzuri, Frattesi is still regarded as an important proponent of Simone Inzaghi’s side, who believes it’s only a matter of time before forming a formidable partnership with Nicolò Barella in midfield.

Ange Postecoglou has realised the need for quality additions in his squad ahead of next season as he looks to build on what has been a positive first season in the English top-flight.

The uncertainty over the future of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg could prompt the need for a sale and open up space for another key addition in midfield.

Frattesi is a quality player who could provide balance and solidity in the middle of the park for Spurs. His tenacity in pressing and astute eye for goal makes him an archetypical player that suits the style of Postecoglou.

With Inzaghi expressing his desire to keep the player, it remains to be seen if Spurs’ financial package can sweeten the deal and get a deal agreed with the Serie A champions.