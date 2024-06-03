Tottenham to ‘make an offer’ to sign Hudson-Odoi

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to submit an official proposal to sign Nottingham Forest star Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, as per Football Insider.

After extending Timo Werner’s loan deal for one more year, the Lilywhites currently have four specialist wingers at their disposal. Additionally, they also have Manor Solomon but he has been out injured since September last year.

So, it looks like Spurs are currently well-resourced in their wide areas, but Ange Postecoglou is seemingly seeking to sign a new winger ahead of next season.

According to the report by Football Insider, Tottenham are interested in signing Hudson-Odoi and they are ready to ‘make an offer’ before June 30.

The report states that having been found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, Nottingham Forest need to raise funds by selling some players to balance the books before July so they would be open to cashing-in on him this summer.

Hudson-Odoi to Tottenham

The Reds could reportedly demand a fee of around £30m to sell their star man and therefore, Spurs would be able to sign him in a bargain deal should they formalise their interest.

Hudson-Odoi was deemed one of the best young talents in Europe a few years ago, but injury problems hampered his development. Upon moving to the City Ground, the Chelsea graduate has started showcasing his best once again in recent times so it seems after being impressed by his displays, the Lilywhites have registered their interest in signing him.

Hudson-Odoi is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in either flank. He is a technically gifted player and has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas.

Additionally, the 23-year-old has the efficiency of delivering excellent crosses from the flanks and can also finish off his opportunities. The Forest star is still young and has plenty of time on his side to develop his career.

So, he could be a good acquisition for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.