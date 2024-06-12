Tottenham Hotspur open talks to sign Monaco right-back Vanderson

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on Monaco right-back, Vanderson, for a potential transfer this summer as a replacement for Emerson Royal, according to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs are already working hard to try and strengthen their squad ahead of the summer window and numerous players have been linked with a move to North London.

The latest is Vanderson with GIVEMESPORT reporting that the 22-year-old is being targeted by Tottenham as a replacement for Italy-bound Emerson Royal.

Royal is nearing a £20m switch to AC Milan, which will free up space and also provide funds for Spurs to reimburse their right-back position. GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Vanderson has been earmarked as a potential option for that position.

The report adds that Spurs have already begun early negotiations for the two-cap Brazil international – who is also of keen interest to the likes of Manchester United, Napoli and Barcelona.

Vanderson is contracted with Monaco until 2028 and has a valuation of £30m, as per the report. The South American would be an excellent replacement for Royal if Spurs could get a deal agreed.

Spurs eye Vanderson swoop

Pedro Porro has been the undisputed choice at right-back for Ange Postecoglou with Emerson playing the backup role. The Brazilian is now set for a switch away from the club and the report states that Spurs are having a few ‘options in the works’ to fill the position.

One of those options is Vanderson – who has been one of the best right-backs in Ligue 1 since arriving from Brazilian side, Gremio in 2022.

His performances for the Red and Whites earned him international call-ups to Brazil’s national team and the 22-year-old is now attracting plenty of interest across Europe.

Tottenham’s qualification to the Europa League means they will play more matches than they did last season and adding enough depth to their squad is essential.

With Emerson leaving, signing Vanderson would be a smart piece of business from Spurs as the right-back will not just fight with Pedro Porro for a place in the starting lineup next season; it also means the North London side are well well-stocked with two of the most promising right-backs in the world for the next few years.