Tottenham backed to sign Eberechi Eze this summer

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has backed his former club to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer.

Despite enjoying a promising start last campaign, the Lilywhites ended the season poorly and eventually failed to secure the Champions League qualification.

Spurs are said to be looking to remain busy in this transfer window to reinforce the squad in order to continue the rebuild under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance.

The Lilywhites are reportedly planning to strengthen the backline and the engine room, but signing a new striker is also on their agenda. In addition, it seems signing a new attacking midfielder to create competition for James Maddison is on Postecoglou’s wish-list as well.

It has been reported that Tottenham are interested in signing Eze, but Tottenham will have to spend big for him as he has a £60m release clause in his current contract.

Eze to Tottenham

Now, speaking on Tottenham News, Hutton has said that Eze is a ‘talented’ player and has the ability to score goals as well as create opportunities for fellow teammates.

So, the former defender claims that the Crystal Palace star would be an excellent signing for Tottenham and Daniel Levy could be open to signing the player by splashing the reported £60m fee.

Hutton said:

“Yeah, I think so for someone who is so talented and at a good age. He[Eze] just goes out and plays with a smile on his face, he plays with a lot of freedom and he’s got so much attacking quality. He can score goals, he can assist, these are the type of guys you need and he’s been rewarded for his good form by being picked for the England squad. “I think he could go and be a shining star so £60million is right. You look at some of the prices that are getting banded around now for players that aren’t as good, so I can understand that. If he’s going to be available for that price, I think Levy will spend it.”

Eze enjoyed a stellar campaign last term and as a result, he has been selected to play for England in the European Championship. So, he is a Premier League proven star and also an England international, therefore, signing a player like him would certainly strengthen Tottenham’s squad should they purchase him this summer.