Everton close to agreement with Marseille over deal to sign Iliman Ndiaye



Everton are closing in on the signing of Marseille winger, Iliman Ndiaye after reaching an agreement with the French club, according to Foot Mercato.

The 24-year-old lighted up the English Championship in the 2022-23 season with remarkable performances, raking up 25 goal contributions for Sheffield United.

According to Foot Mercato, Everton and Marseille indicated interest in Ndiaye last summer before the tricky winger opted for a €20m (£16m) move to the Ligue 1 side.

The report adds that the Toffees have now repositioned themselves to complete a swoop for the Senegal international – having renewed their interest for the winger this month.

Everton have formulated their first offer to Marseille for Ndiaye and both clubs are close to reaching an agreement. However, there are a few more details that need to be resolved for the transfer to be finalised and if all goes to plan, the 24-year-old could be on his way back to England barely a year after leaving, as per the report.

Everton close in on Ndiaye transfer

The Toffees are aiming for a more positive and competitive season with fewer controversies.

They have already secured the signings of Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United and Tim Iroegbunam on a permanent transfer from Aston Villa.

Adding an attacker, who is capable of providing double figures in goals and assists – would be a great piece of business for the Toffees – who will hope to avoid another relegation scrap next season.

Dyche’s side only scored 40 goals in the entire season, the lowest in the league after Sheffield United with 35.

Reinforcing their attacking ranks with a player with immense qualities like Ndiaye would see Everton improve their number of goal-scoring tallies.

The Senegalese is an attacking force that can combine pace and trickery with creativity. While he possesses an instinctive finishing, he also has a keen eye for passes to set up goalscoring chances for his teammates – a trait Dyche desperately needs in his squad.

If they can get this proposed deal over the line, Everton will hope the inclusion of Ndiaye will guide the team to a positive start to the season when they kick off their league campaign at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on August 17.