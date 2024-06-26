Tottenham eye Fiorentina righ-back Michael Kayode as Emerson Royal replacement



Tottenham Hotspur have indicated interest in signing Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode this summer, according to Italian transfer expert, Nicolò Shira.

The 19-year-old was one of the best full-backs in the recently concluded Serie A season, regularly putting in show-stopping defensive displays for La Viola last season.

He was part of the Italian side that won the UEFA European U19 Championship in July 2023 where he scored the winning goal against Portugal playing as a winger. The Borgomanero-born native made 37 appearances across all competitions and was also a pivotal member of Vincenzo Italiano’s side that reached the UEFA Conference League final last season.

According to Shira, Tottenham have ‘shown interest’ in signing Kayode this summer. However, a transfer for the Italy u21 international hinges on the possible departure of Emerson Royal from the North London club.

The renowned transfer autorità adds that Spurs are rivalled by fellow Premier League side, Aston Villa, who have also indicated interest in signing the combative fullback.

Kayode’s contract at the Stadio Artemio Franchi will run until 2028 with a transfer valuation of €25m (£21m) by Transfermarkt.

Tottenham plot right-back reinforcement

Tottenham are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024-25 season and one area they’re looking to reinforce is the right-back position.

The position is currently occupied by Pedro Porro with Emerson Royal as back-up – but the Brazilian is tipped for a move away from North London this summer so a replacement is needed.

While Ange Postecoglou generally favours his full-backs to join offensive actions and invert into midfield, the defensive activities have been less solid – with Spurs regularly conceding crosses from wide positions.

Kayode is a unique breed of full-back who prioritizes defensive solidity – a trait often lacking in young full-backs – while also possessing the ability to make extensive ball carries into the final third. At just 19, his performances are remarkably mature; often delivering tireless and relentless displays reminiscent of an experienced veteran full-back.

Postecoglou will savour the chance of having two incredible full-backs who offer the team different but important characteristics. While Pedro Porro is an attacking outlet, Kayode is reliable in thwarting and keeping opposition wingers at bay.

Kayode’s £21m valuation should be within Spurs’ reach – a price that could prove to be an absolute steal if they can secure the transfer of the youngster.