Tottenham interested in signing Brahmin Diaz this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid star Brahmin Diaz this summer, as per Foot Mercato.

The 24-year-old wasn’t a first-choice option for Carlo Ancelotti at Los Blancos last season but the forward was given plenty of chances and he displayed promising performances, scoring 12 goals and registering nine assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

However, following Kylian Mbappe and Endrick’s arrival, questions have started to arise regarding the future of a few Real Madrid attackers in recent weeks.

Joselu has already left, while Rodrygo has been linked with a move away from the club with speculation surrounding Diaz’s future starting to emerge in recent times.

According to the report by Foot Mercato, Tottenham are interested in signing the Moroccan by taking advantage of his current situation and they could look to formalise their interest soon.

Diaz to Tottenham

The report further claims that apart from Spurs, AS Roma have also expressed their interest in him. But, Real Madrid have no intention of letting their star man leave with the player open to remaining at the newly renovated Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Therefore, Tottenham will have to offer a lucrative proposal to Real Madrid and Diaz to change their stances and considering Ange Postecoglou’s side are reportedly in a strong position financially to reinforce their squad this summer, they might be able to afford that.

Diaz, valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt, still has three years left in his current contract so, Real Madrid are in no rush to cash-in on him.

The 24-year-old came through Manchester City’s youth system before joining Real Madrid back in 2019. However, he initially struggled to find his feet at Los Blancos so he spent three years out on loan to AC Milan to develop his career.

Diaz has now seemingly become a more established player and he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him. The Moroccan is comfortable on both feet and can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature in this transfer window.