West Ham receive major boost in signing Youssef En-Nesyri and Simon Banza



West Ham United have received a major boost in their pursuit of Sevilla centre forward, Youssef En-Nesyri and Braga goal poacher, Simon Banza as both players have expressed their desires to join the East London side this summer, as per GIVEMESPORTS.

Both players were in prolific form last season, hitting double figures in goals for their respective clubs. En-Nesyri finished the season as Sevilla’s top scorer with 16 goals while Banza was one of the highest scorers in the recently concluded Primeira Liga season with 21 goals.

Now, according to GIVEMESPORTS sources, both En-Nesyri and Banza are open to a switch to the London Stadium and the Hammers are now preparing formal offers for both players in the coming weeks.

The report also adds that the Moroccan International is open to taking on a new challenge at West Ham, and Sevilla are asking for at least £21m for his transfer. On the other hand, the France-born DR Congo hitman is open to the prospect of playing in the Premier League, and the Hammers will need to fork out £34m to meet his release clause.

West Ham eye double swoop

For En-Nesyri, West Ham are keen on entering club-to-club negotiations with Sevilla after receiving a positive response from the 27-year-old, who would be open to joining the club. They are also edging towards a swoop for Banza – who would not demand excessive wages from his current £16,000-per-week salary, as per the report.

West Ham are looking to solidify their squad with quality players capable of ensuring a spot in a European competition at the end of the coming Premier League campaign.

They recently agreed on the transfer of Max Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers while already completing swoops for Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham from Palmeiras and Sheffield United respectively.

The possible additions of En-Nesyri and Banza would solidify Julen Lopetegui’s attack while offering sufficient depth in the squad to compete in all domestic competitions next season.