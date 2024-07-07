Tottenham ‘seriously considering’ signing Eberechi Eze

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘seriously considering’ signing Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Eagles endured a disappointing first half of last season but following Oliver Glasner’s arrival as the new manager, the South London club finished the season on a high note, accumulating 19 points from the last seven games.

Eze and Michael Olise were the key players in Crystal Palace’s impressive performances during the business end last term with Eze making eight goal contributions in the last nine games.

After displaying their qualities in the Premier League, Olise has already earned his big money move, closing in on a move to Bayern Munich, while Eze could also make the next step in his career this summer.

Writing on GiveMeSport, Jones has reported that Tottenham have registered their interest in Eze having been impressed by his performances last season and are ‘seriously considering’ securing his signature this summer.

Eze to Tottenham

The journalist further claims that Eze is ready to take the next step in his career and is ‘open’ to listening to offers so Tottenham could be able to persuade him to join the club should they formalise their interest.

Jones also states that Eze has a release clause worth around £60m plus £8m in bonuses so he wouldn’t be a cheap signing for Spurs but they are ready to splash big this summer to sign the right players.

The Lilywhites have already purchased Archie Gray from Leeds United and therefore, it appears after bolstering the midfield department, Ange Postecoglou’s side are now looking to reinforce the attack.

The 26-year-old likes to be deployed as a number ten but is also comfortable playing on the left flank. He is a technically gifted player and can dribble past opposition defenders.

Additionally, he is efficient in linking-up the play and is excellent in taking set-pieces. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually decide to purchase Eze by triggering his £68m release clause in this transfer window to reinforce their attacking department.