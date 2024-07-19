Man Utd could still sign Matthijs de Ligt this summer

Manchester United could reportedly still sign Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After enduring a dire campaign last term, the Red Devils are seemingly determined to reinforce their squad in this transfer window to turn their fortune around next season.

They have already bolstered the attacking department and the backline by purchasing Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. However, it has been reported that United will now focus on reinforcing the engine room with Manual Ugarte on their wish-list.

But, it has been reported that United could look to sign more than one centre-back ahead of next season with De Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite being mentioned as primary options.

The Red Devils have reportedly agreed on personal terms with the Dutchman but after Yoro’s signature, reports started to emerge that United may not look to purchase the Bayern Munich star anymore.

De Ligt to Man Utd

However, speaking on GiveMeSport, Romano has now said that Man Utd want another new defender after Yoro before the end of this window and remain interested in De Ligt.

The journalist further claims that Jarrad Branthwaite is still an option for Erik ten Hag’s side but he is likely to cost around £70m so they could look to sign De Ligt – who is set to be available for a fee of around £42m.

Romano said:

“What I’m hearing tonight is that Manchester United are not ruling out the possibility to go for another important centre-back in this summer transfer window. So Man United are keeping doors open for one more centre-back and Matthijs de Ligt remains an option on their list. “Many rumours also on Branthwaite, but Branthwaite, at the moment, if Everton don’t change their mind, is still considered too expensive, £70m at least, this is what Everton want for Branthwaite. For Man United it’s too much, and Matthijs de Ligt is way less expensive, around €50m. Manchester United can proceed for one more centre-back as soon as they can complete some outgoings.”

De Ligt is a highly talented player and although he didn’t have a great time at Allianz Arena last term, he could still be an excellent acquisition for Man Utd as the 24-year-old is still very young and has plenty of time on his side to develop his career.