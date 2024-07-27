Tottenham ‘in contact’ to sign Eberechi Eze this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been ‘in contact’ over a deal to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer, as per the transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Having enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Premier League last season, the 26-year-old has attracted attention from a few upper echelons of English clubs.

Following an impressive domestic campaign, Eze was called up to play for England in the European Championship and helped his side reach the final of this competition before losing to Spain.

Writing in the Daily Briefing, Romano has reported that Tottenham are strongly interested in signing Eze and have been ‘in contact’ with the player’s representatives since February.

However, the journalist says that Spurs haven’t submitted a formal proposal yet and it remains to be seen whether they eventually do that over the coming days.

Eze to Tottenham

Romano states Manchester City were looking at signing him last summer but it is uncertain whether they will revive their interest in this transfer window. So, if they eventually don’t, then the Lilywhites could get a clear pathway to secure his signature.

Romano wrote:

“Man City had Eze on their list already last summer, while Tottenham have been in contact with his agents since February – the interest is absolutely still there but again, no bids yet.”

Eze reportedly has a £60m release clause in his current contract, therefore, Tottenham will have to splash big money to sign the Englishman this summer.

Eze is a technically gifted player – who can play multiple positions on the pitch. He likes to be deployed in the attacking midfield position but is also efficient in the left-wing role. He has already proven his worth in the Premier League so, he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, having already sold Michael Olise, Crystal Palace might be desperate to keep hold of Eze as they wouldn’t want to lose two of their key players in this window.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually manage to secure his signature before the end of this window to reinforce their attacking department.