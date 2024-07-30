West Ham plot move for Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham United are looking to sign a striker this summer. It had seemed like Jhon Duran would imminently close in on a transfer from Aston Villa but his purchase has been halted due to a stark difference in the Hammers’ and Lions’ monetary evaluations.

Without wasting any time, the Londoners have moved focus towards Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug, according to Sky Sports, after he enjoyed a fabulous campaign with them in 2023/24.

The 31-year-old struck 15 goals in all competitions and was a vital cog in Dortmund’s run to the Champions League final. His exploits at club level paid off with a spot in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad, for whom he scored twice in the tournament.

Fullkrug’s valuation on Transfermarkt stands at £12.5 million though West Ham are yet to kickstart negotiations as Sky’s report states that the forward has only ’emerged as a potential target’ so far.

Fullkrug too ambitious for West Ham

West Ham are facing a racing against time in their bid to sign a striker before the Premier League gets underway. While Duran’s transfer is unlikely to work out, another of their targets, Alexander Sorloth, is instead on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid.

Fullkrug would undoubtedly be a fantastic addition to their squad but a transfer for the German international seems like a long shot for West Ham.

At Dortmund, Fullkrug is playing a starring role and has two more years left on his contract. Plus, he is also featuring for a regular title contender and Champions League participant in Bundesliga. The same cannot be said if he joins West Ham.

And while Julen Lopetegui will surely have one eye on leading the team to the European competitions, his maiden transfer window may be too early for him to try capturing key players from bigger clubs.

It remains to be seen how West Ham progress with their interest in Fullkrug but it will come as a big surprise if he chooses to give up on the luxury of Borussia Dortmund to join the Hammers.