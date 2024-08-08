Latest transfer rumours: Ugarte alternative, Solanke interest, contacts made for Zubimendi and more

The 2024-25 Premier League campaign is now less than ten days away and several clubs are working around the clock to ensure their clubs have acquired the best-fitting players to strengthen their squad next season.

West Ham seem to be the most active in the transfer window this summer having signed at least four players. Liverpool on the other hand are yet to make any additions, but recent reports indicate they’re close to making their first key addition.

For Tottenham Hotspur, ending their centre-forward dilemma looks to be high on their agenda and they’ve been linked with a host of centre-forwards in recent weeks while Everton have been heavily linked with a midfield enforcer as a replacement to Amadou Onana.

Find out all the details here as Football Talk brings you the latest transfer rumours in the Premier League.

Liverpool exploring move for Martin Zubimendi

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are ‘exploring a move’ for Real Sociedad midfielder, Martin Zubimendi over a potential move to Anfield this summer.

Zubimendi had yet again another stellar campaign last season where he was a pivotal player for Imanol Alguacil. His vision and exquisite passing qualities are one of his most outstanding traits. Liverpool fans may have watched a sneak peek of what he’s capable of in his second-half cameo for the injured Rodri against England in the recently concluded European Championship final.

Romano reports that the 25-year-old is on top of the Reds shortlist and contacts have already been made with the White and Blues to make the Spaniard the first signing under Arne Slot.

With three years left in his contract, the Italian transfer expert reports that swooping for Zubimendi won’t be an easy deal due to his €60m (£51m) release clause.

Tottenham accelerate Dominic Solanke talks

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘pushing in talks’ to sign Bournemouth centre-forward, Dominic Solanke this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old was in prolific form in front of goal last season, netting 21 goals across all competitions for the Cherries last season and his performances have attracted interest from a host of Premier League sides including Spurs.

Tottenham have begun negotiations with Bournemouth, with direct contacts taking place to sign the Nigeria-eligible forward, as per Romano.

The transfer expert also adds that both Tottenham and Bournemouth are working to reach an agreement this week after Solanke gave his green light to move to North London.

Toffees eye move Strasbourg gem Habib Diara

Everton have indicated interest in Strasbourg’s midfield gem, Habib Diarra, according to French outlet, L’equipe.

Diarra was an ever-present figure in the middle of the park for Patrice Vieira’s side last season, and his impressive performances earned him a new contract to remain at the Stade de la Meinau until 2028.

His performances have attracted the interest of several clubs and L’equipe reports that the Toffees have been showing interest in the Senegal international for several months.

The report also adds that Everton are working behind the scenes to bring him to Goodison Park this summer. Supporters with Everton tickets have been patiently waiting for the club to show some ambition in the transfer market so they’ll hope they are able to strike a deal for Diarra over the coming weeks.

Everton in battle for Joel Matip

Everton have joined a host of clubs to indicate interest in former Liverpool centre-back, Joel Matip, according to Caughtoffside.

The 33-year-old has made over 150 appearances for Liverpool since joining in 2016 from Bundesliga side, Schalke. His experience in the League could prove invaluable to Sean Dyche as he plans to shore up his backline this summer.

Matip is currently a free agent and on the lookout for a new club. According to Caughtoffside, Everton are in the race for his signature and will swoop for him if they’re able to sell Michael Keane and Mason Holgate in the coming weeks.

However, the Toffees face stern competition for the Cameroonian’s signature as the player’s agent has held talks with Everton as well as Premier League rivals, Fulham and Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen.

Considering the rivalry between Everton and Liverpool, it remains to be seen if Matip would savour the chance to cross over to the blue side of the Merseyside divide.

Man Utd earmark Ederson as Manu Ugarte’s alternative

Manchester United are exploring a move for Atalanta midfielder, Ederson as an alternative to Manu Ugarte, according the GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been locked in talks with Paris Saint-Germain in the past month over the possible signing of Ugarte but neither clubs have been able to reach an agreement for the Uruguayan midfielder.

According to GIVEMESPORT, United are now looking for an alternative and have set their sights on Atalanta’s midfield maestro, Ederson.

The report adds that the 25-year-old is ‘in the mix’ to join the 13-time Premier League champions after the club rekindled their interest following initial approaches to the player’s camp in March.

With Ugarte’s talks stalling, it appears United have now set their sights on the Brazilian – who is also of keen interest to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool.

Aston Villa now favourites to sign João Felix

Aston Villa recently confirmed the departure of Moussa Diaby, who arrived last summer from Bayer Leverkusen to the Saudi Pro League.

They’re now working to bolster their forward line with a viable replacement and one player on top of their transfer list is Felix.

This is according to TEAMtalk, which reveals that Villa are the club ‘pushing most’ to sign the Portugal international this summer.

The report also adds that Villa’s head coach, Unai Emery is certain his style of play would help the 24-year-old excel in the League and become a key player for the Villains.

The Spanish coach has also asked the club to ‘make an effort’ in bringing Felix to Villa Park and talks are expected to accelerate following Julian Alvarez’s arrival at Atletico, according to the report.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk reveals that while no offer has been made yet, both clubs remain in contact and are in discussions over a ‘potential formula’ for the forward.

West Ham target defensive duo

West Ham have been linked with Nice centre-back, Jean-Clair Todibo but it appears the Frenchman is nearing a move to Turin to join Juventus.

This has led the Hammers to look for other alternatives and GIVEMESPORT now reports that Toulouse centre-back, Logan Costa and RB Salzburg centre-back, Oumar Solet have been earmarked by the East London club for a possible transfer this summer.

The West London club have identified both Costa and Oumar as ‘leading targets’ after losing the race for Todibo, as per the report.

As per GIVEMESPORT, the Hammers could be forced to offer a fee in the region of £15m for Costa who is also of keen interest to Newcastle United and Bologna.

Having already signed Max Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, It remains to be seen if Julen Lopetegui’s side will swoop for both centre-backs or sign just one.