Arsenal make move to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao

Arsenal have reportedly made groundwork over a deal to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After joining the Rossoneri from LOSC Lille back in 2019, the Portuguese has enjoyed a successful time at San Siro Stadium over the years, winning a Scudetto title and a Supercoppa Italiana trophy.

However, he has had a difficult campaign this season and has played as a rotational option at times. Still, he has scored 10 goals and registered nine assists in all competitions.

Now, speaking on TBR Football, Bailey says that the 25-year-old is likely to leave Milan this summer and Arsenal are interested in securing his service. The Gunners have prioritised hiring a new striker ahead of next season and are also keen on purchasing a new left-sided winger.

Arsenal’s primary target for the flank is Athletic Club ace Nico Williams and their new sporting director, Andrea Berta, has already held talks to sign him. However, the Emirates club are also lining up alternative options with Leao being among them.

Mikel Arteta’s side already know that the Portugal international could become available during the off-season and have already done ‘work on’ him.

The 25-year-old is valued at around £64m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, the Italian giants are in a strong position to demand a huge fee to let him leave.

The forward, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and is also efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

However, his off-the-ball work rate is very poor and considering Arsenal like pressing from the front, he might not be the ideal option to reinforce the attacking department, especially given that he would be an expansive acquisition.

Therefore, the North London club might be better off exploring other options. But, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal eventually opt to lure him to the Emirates Stadium in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following the Real Madrid assignment last night, Arteta’s side will face off against Brentford in the Premier League next weekend.