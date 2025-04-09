Arsenal to break the bank to sign Lautaro Martínez

Arsenal are reportedly ready to break the bank to sign Inter Milan star Lautaro Martínez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the two strikers the Gunners currently have but neither has managed to prove that they have the ability to guide Mikel Arteta’s side to achieve their lofty ambitions.

Therefore, the North London club are reportedly willing to reinforce the frontline by signing a new prolific goalscorer in the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal have been linked with a host of No.9s in recent times with Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres being among them. However, Fichajes now report that Arteta’s side are also interested in Martínez and are willing to table a whooping £128m[€150m] bid to secure his service.

Inter ideally don’t want to part ways with the Argentinian international but it would be difficult for them to reject the reported sum if the Gunners eventually submit the offer.

Martínez to Arsenal

After moving to Giuseppe Meazza Stadium from Argentinian side Racing Club back in 2018, the 27-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in Serie A.

The South American star has guided the Nerazzurri to win two Serie A titles and several other major domestic cup competitions over the years. This season, he has been helping his side mount a title charge once again.

He made 38 goal contributions in all competitions in the 2022/23 season before making 30 goal contributions last term. This campaign, the forward has netted 19 goals and registered three assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Martínez even won the World Cup with Argentina. The forward has showcased his qualities in Serie A in recent times so he could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal if they purchase him.

However, the forward, standing at 5ft 9in tall, isn’t the quickest nor the strongest. The physicality of the Premier League is a level above other leagues, therefore, Arsenal need to be careful about that before making any potential swoop for him.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his service this summer.