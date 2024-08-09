West Ham close in on Jean-Clair Todibo after hijacking Juventus’ deal

West Ham United are taking giant strides in the transfer market and have not shied away from competing for signings with some of Europe’s most prominent clubs.

Their audacious approach has seen them reap the rewards, most recently by acquiring Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund. The Hammers could break yet another European giant’s heart as they are about to hijack Juventus’ deal for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham’s director Tim Steidten has travelled to France in order to seal a transfer for the Frenchman having already agreed on a £34 million plus add-ons fee with Nice.

The transfer insider adds that Juventus had been in talks over Todibo for ‘weeks’ but no ‘green light’ arrived from Nice. West Ham are looking to wrap up the transfer almost immediately by getting the player’s medical across the line, Romano adds.

Another star joins West Ham’s cavalry of summer arrivals

Kurt Zouma, West Ham’s captain, is on the verge of joining Saudi Arabian side Shabab Al-Ahli. Understandably, the vacant spot left by him needed to be covered and the Hammers have reacted very quickly in signing Todibo, who was even on Manchester United’s radar earlier this summer.

The former Barcelona defender became one of the most important players for Nice in recent years and was a crucial part of their squad which finish 5th in Ligue 1 last season.

West Ham’s capture of the 24-year-old certainly comes as a surprise but Julen Lopetegui will be impressed by the ambition and urgency his employers showed in wrapping up a deal for the defender.

Given that there is still some time to go before the team’s opening Premier League fixture, there is every possibility that Todibo debuts at London Stadium against Aston Villa on matchday one next week.

The financial details of the contract West Ham have prepared for Todibo are still to be known, though an agreement on personal terms is still an important step before his signing can be officially confirmed.