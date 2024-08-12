Liverpool plagued with uncertainty over the future of several top players

The futures of three of Liverpool’s top-performing stars over the years hang on a balance. Egyptian hitman Mohammed Sallah, Dutch captain Virgil Van Dijk, and England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold will all be out of contract in 11 months and contract extension talks between the players and the club have stalled.

New Manager Arne Slot has made it clear he wants to keep the trio at the club and approved new terms of extension deals for the three players. None has accepted the offer, it is unlikely they plan to make a move away from Anfield this summer. Mohammed Salah and Van Dijk have received offers from the Saudi-pro league but negotiations didn’t proceed between their representatives. Real Madrid has also shown interest in both Virgil Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, but a transfer is unlikely to happen this summer, with Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti earlier announcing an early close to incoming players in his squad.

Mohammed Salah has remained Liverpool’s highest goal scorer since his arrival and scored 25 goals last season to earn the Reds a spot in the 2024/35 Champions League. His services will be needed in Slot’s era to keep the Reds afloat while they fire their way to claim the Premier League, domestic titles, and the Champions League. Virgil Van Dijk’s on-field leadership as captain will be important for his country-man coach. Trent Alexander-Arnold is in his prime, and the Merseysside Club will rely on his talent and experience in the future. Liverpool will try to persuade the trio into signing new contracts to avoid losing them for free next summer.

LIVERPOOL’S UPCOMING FIXTURES FOR AUGUST

Liverpool made it three wins from three matches against a fierce Mikel Arteta’s Gunners on Thursday morning at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia. Mohammed Salah and Fabio Carvalho were on the scoresheet to grab a 2-1 victory against the North London side.

The Reds had previously beaten Preston North 1-0 in a friendly behind closed doors on July 19 and went ahead to beat Spanish side Real Betis 1-0 a week later at the Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, thanks to an excellent finish from Dominik Szoboszlai. The performance so far at the US Tour has been nothing short of impressive for Arne Slot’s team. Harvey Elliot was the standout performer in the game with two superb assists putting the team two goals up in the first 35 minutes. Arsenal’s Kai Harvertz won a goal back for the Gunners just before the break and both teams played out the second half with fewer chances than we saw in the first.

The Reds looked strong in attack and bossed the defense and attacking midfield positions. The only position that may need improvements would be the defensive midfield role. Perhaps Gordon might not be Liverpool’s transfer priority this summer, with the need for a new defensive midfielder looking greater regardless of whether Wataru Endo stays or goes. Curtis Jones tried to cover up the position but a need for someone more experienced should be a concern.

A win is an impressive way to kick off a new month, Arne Slot’s team has four more games to navigate before September, this includes two friendly games to taste patterns and tryout tactics before the Premier League season officially kicks off on the 16th of August 2024. Here is a quick look into Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures this August.

Liverpool vs Sevilla – Friendly Match

Date: Sunday, 11th August

Kick-off Time: 12:30

Liverpool will host Sevilla in another friendly match on Sunday at Anfield. Arne Slot’s first game at Anfield would be one to remember. This game offers the Reds a chance to test their strategies against a strong European opponent.

Sevilla has a solid defense and well-talented players that will provide a stern test for Arne Slot’s men. Fans will be eager to be back at Anfield after a few months without football action and see how Liverpool’s new signings (if any) adapt and perform in this challenging fixture, as both teams prepare for their respective league competitions.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool – Premier League

Date: Saturday, 17th August

Kick-off Time: 12:30

Liverpool will kick off their 2024/25 campaign with an away trip to Ipswich Town. Kieran McKenna’s team narrowly survived their first season since their return to the Premier League, they will be motivated to make a strong impression against one of the league’s top teams to set a foundation for their campaign.

Arne Slot and Liverpool will aim to make a strong start to their title challenge. They are favorites to win the game but will be wary of Ipswich’s home advantage. It promises to be an exciting match as both teams look to secure vital points early in the League season.

Liverpool vs Brentford – Premier League

Date: Sunday, 25th August

Kick-off Time: 16:30

Liverpool will host Brentford in Matchday 2 of the Premier League. The Reds will look towards capitalizing on their home advantage to secure a win in front of their passionate fans. On the other hand, Brentford will pose a challenge to Liverpool’s defense with the new additions to their attack.

RIO NGUMOHA’S DEAL NEARLY COMPLETE

After a lengthy process that included completing the Premier League’s five-step investigation process, Liverpool is finally on the verge of completing the signing of teenage prodigy Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea. The 16-year-old would soon be confirmed as a Liverpool player.

Ngumoha developed through Chelsea’s academy in Cobham and quickly became an integral part of the team. He played 377 minutes in 8 Premier League games for Chelsea’s Under-18 team, scoring a goal and assisting once. Ngumoha reportedly refused scholarship terms at his boyhood club to make the transfer to Anfield, where he will sign his first professional deal and feature for Liverpool’s Under-18 and Under-21 sides this coming season.

Liverpool has a reputation for acquiring emerging talents across England and nurturing them into outstanding World talents. Academy graduates such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, Ben Doak, and Cutis Jones all made it into the first team in recent years.

LIVERPOOL TICKETS ARE IN HIGH DEMAND!

