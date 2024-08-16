West Ham in talks to sign Tammy Abraham from AS Roma

West Ham United have indicated interest in signing AS Roma centre-forward Tammy Abraham this summer, according to Italian outlet, Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Hammers have been one of the busiest sides in the summer transfer window having already signed eight players so far. The East London club have already bolstered its centre-forward ranks with the addition of Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund, and are now looking to further reinforce the position this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham are ‘seriously thinking’ about signing Abraham and Roma are aware of the Premier League side’s interest even though an offer has not yet been made.

The Hammers had an unsuccessful attempt to sign Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and have now set their sights on Abraham to form a partnership with Fullkrug as they aim to bounce back from last season’s ninth-place finish, as per the report.

The Italian publication adds that the Giallorossi are hoping that Hammers will present an offer for the England international soon, having listed him among the ‘sellable’ players who can fetch significant funds to the club to pursue other targets.

Roma waiting for West Ham offer

Gazzetta dello Sport also adds that Roma’s sporting director, Florent Ghisolfi, is in England to hold talks with the likes of West Ham to try and thrash out a deal for the 26-year-old striker. However, they could face competition with Everton and Bournemouth also interested in the former Chelsea player.

Abraham still has two years remaining in his contract at Stadio Olimpico and is currently valued at €30m (£25m), but Roma could soften their stance if they receive an offer of €25m (£21m) plus €5m (£4m) in add-ons, according to the report.

The addition of Abraham to an already fortified frontline will strengthen the Hammers’ depth and ensure they’re well covered in attack in case of any injury.

West Ham will open their 2024-25 Premier League campaign with a feisty clash against Aston Villa on Saturday, 17 August at the London Stadium.