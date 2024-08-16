Everton ‘stepping up’ talks to sign Napoli star Jens Cajuste

Everton are in talks to sign Jens Cajuste from Napoli as Sean Dyche looks to strengthen his midfield options this month, as per TEAMtalk.

Everton recently sold midfield talisman, Amadou Onana to Premier League rivals, Aston Villa and the Toffees are now in the market for a replacement.

Cajuste has emerged as a top target after his proposed move to Brentford collapsed. TEAMtalk reports that Napoli are now trying to secure a move for the Swedish international with executives in the UK to hold talks with interested clubs.

The report adds that Everton are now in ‘active talks’ to sign Cajuste on a possible loan deal as Dyche looks to take the 25-year-old to Goodison Park this month.

Cajuste is keen on playing in the Premier League but Everton could yet face further competition as the report says Brentford still hold an interest in signing the midfielder while Ipswich Town are also eyeing the Swede.

TEAMtalk says Napoli will want to include a buy option into any loan deal, but the 6ft 2in midfielder is valued at just £8m by Transfermarkt, so any permanent deal shouldn’t break the bank.

Back up options

According to the report, Everton are lining-up alternative options in-case they fail to get a deal for Cajuste over the line. The Toffees have also shown a keen interest in Lesley Ugochuwku with the midfielder set to leave Chelsea this summer.

Ugochuwku has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Rennes last year and Everton could have given him the chance to resurrect his career at Goodison Park.

However, it appears the France U21 international is heading to Southampton on loan, so Everton will need to find another alternative target if they fail to land Cajuste.

Despite having a small budget to spend this summer, Everton have done some good business in signing quality players that’ll strengthen their squad.

They signed highly promising centre-back, Jake O’Brien from Lyon, before 2022-23 Sheffield United player of the season, Ilyman Ndiaye joined from Marseille.

They also completed the permanent signing of Tim Ireogbunam and the loan signing of Jesper Lindstrom from Aston Villa and Napoli respectively.

Adding Cajuste would further strengthen Sean Dyche’s side and present them with a better chance of securing Premier League survival next season.