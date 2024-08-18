Tottenham preparing £27m offer to sign Vanderson from Monaco

Tottenham Hotspur drawing up an opening €32m (£27m) bid to sign Monaco right-back Vanderson, according to Portuguese journalist, Bruno Andrade.

The 23-year-old was instrumental in Monaco’s Champions League qualification, featuring in 20 matches at Adi Hütter’s backline last season. His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs and it’s no surprise Spurs are making frantic efforts to sign the Brazilian.

According to Andrade, the North London club are plotting a €32m (£27m) plus ad-ons offer for Vanderson, with the bid including performance-based incentives.

The renowned transfer expert adds that Tottenham have already opened talks with Monaco to sign the two-cap Brazil international.

In a previous report dating August 13, Andrade reported that the French club are holding out for a €40m (£34m) valuation of their prized asset.

With Spurs reportedly preparing a £27m bid, it remains to be seen if Monaco will accept their offer for the player who still has a contract until 2028.

Terrific fullback

Tottenham have been one of the most active sides so far in the transfer window. They’ve reinforced their attack and defence with adequate personnel that’ll hand Ange Postecoglou the required depth to navigate the domestic and European competitions next season.

Archie Gray became Spurs’ first summer signing when he joined from Leeds United before Min-hyeok Yang completed a move from J League side, Gangwon FC. Prolific centre-forward, Dominic Solanke sealed a big-money move from Bournemouth before a recent transfer of teenage winger, Wilson Odobert was completed from Burnley.

The North Londoners are not done yet and are looking to add depth to the right back position, and they’ve earmarked Vanderson as a suitable option.

A combative defender who is capable of inverting and making marauding runs down the right flank, Vanderson would be a terrific signing for Spurs and suits Postecoglou’s playing style.

We’ll have to wait and see how Monaco respond to Tottenham’s proposed £27m offer, but Vanderson would be an excellent addition if the North Londoners could get a deal agreed.