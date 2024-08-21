Premier League
West Ham ‘pushing’ to sign Carlos Soler before deadline
West Ham United are reportedly ‘pushing’ hard to sign PSG star Carlos Soler before next week’s deadline, as per the transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.
The Hammers have decided to revamp the squad after appointing Julen Lopetegui as the new manager to succeed David Moyes. They have already bolstered the defensive department and the frontline, however, Guido Rodriguez has so far been their only addition in midfield this summer.
Therefore, the East London club are seemingly considering signing a new midfielder before the deadline with Soler emerging as their primary target.
Writing on X, Plettenberg has reported that West Ham are ‘pushing’ to lure the Spaniard to the London Stadium and they have already held ‘first concrete talks’ with PSG.
The journalist further claims that Lopetegui’s side are looking to spend a fee of around £20m for Soler and are planning to get the deal done on an initial loan deal with the obligation to buy.
Soler to West Ham
Plettenberg wrote:
“West Ham, still exploring deal to sign Carlos Soler until Deadline Day! First concrete talks have taken place but no agreements yet. Understand that WHUFC pushing for a loan with an obligation to buy. In the range of £20m all-in.”
Although Soler hasn’t had a good time at Parc des Princes over the last couple of years, he is a talented player and would be an excellent acquisition for the Hammers to strengthen the squad if they purchase him.
The former Valencia star is technically sound and is comfortable playing in a possession-based system – which Lopetegui is looking to implement. Additionally, he has an eye for long-range passing.
However, considering West Ham already are well-stocked in their midfield department, Lopetegui might struggle to provide game-time to all of them and keep them happy if Soler also joins the club, especially given they don’t have European football this season.
Meanwhile, Lopetegui has endured a disappointing defeat against Aston Villa in his opening Premier League fixture as West Ham manager.
So, the Spanish boss will be desperate to return to winning ways when his side travel to Selhurst Park to face off against Crystal Palace next weekend.
Other News
-
Premier League/ 20 seconds ago
West Ham ‘pushing’ to sign Carlos Soler before deadline
West Ham United are reportedly ‘pushing’ hard to sign PSG star Carlos Soler before...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 6 hours ago
Man Utd ‘advancing’ in talks to sign Manuel Ugarte
Manchester United are reportedly ‘advancing’ in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over the deal to...
-
Liverpool/ 7 hours ago
Liverpool could replace Joe Gomez with Goncalo Inacio
According to Caught Offside, Liverpool could sign a new central defender this month with...
-
Arsenal/ 9 hours ago
Arsenal ‘trying to sign’ Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona
Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is reportedly looking to leave the club just one year...
-
Premier League/ 10 hours ago
Everton agree deal to re-sign goalkeeper Asmir Begovic
Everton have agreed on a deal to sign former Chelsea and Bournemouth goalkeeper, Asmir...