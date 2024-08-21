West Ham ‘pushing’ to sign Carlos Soler before deadline

West Ham United are reportedly ‘pushing’ hard to sign PSG star Carlos Soler before next week’s deadline, as per the transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Hammers have decided to revamp the squad after appointing Julen Lopetegui as the new manager to succeed David Moyes. They have already bolstered the defensive department and the frontline, however, Guido Rodriguez has so far been their only addition in midfield this summer.

Therefore, the East London club are seemingly considering signing a new midfielder before the deadline with Soler emerging as their primary target.

Writing on X, Plettenberg has reported that West Ham are ‘pushing’ to lure the Spaniard to the London Stadium and they have already held ‘first concrete talks’ with PSG.

The journalist further claims that Lopetegui’s side are looking to spend a fee of around £20m for Soler and are planning to get the deal done on an initial loan deal with the obligation to buy.

Soler to West Ham

Plettenberg wrote:

“West Ham, still exploring deal to sign Carlos Soler until Deadline Day! First concrete talks have taken place but no agreements yet. Understand that WHUFC pushing for a loan with an obligation to buy. In the range of £20m all-in.”

Although Soler hasn’t had a good time at Parc des Princes over the last couple of years, he is a talented player and would be an excellent acquisition for the Hammers to strengthen the squad if they purchase him.

The former Valencia star is technically sound and is comfortable playing in a possession-based system – which Lopetegui is looking to implement. Additionally, he has an eye for long-range passing.

However, considering West Ham already are well-stocked in their midfield department, Lopetegui might struggle to provide game-time to all of them and keep them happy if Soler also joins the club, especially given they don’t have European football this season.

Meanwhile, Lopetegui has endured a disappointing defeat against Aston Villa in his opening Premier League fixture as West Ham manager.

So, the Spanish boss will be desperate to return to winning ways when his side travel to Selhurst Park to face off against Crystal Palace next weekend.