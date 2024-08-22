Everton submit opening offer to sign Alisson Santana from Atletico-MG

Everton have submitted an opening bid to sign Atletico-MG winger Alisson Montana, according to GOAL Brazil as relayed by TEAMtalk.

The skilful Brazilian winger has been one of the revelations of the ever-growing South American talent pool and has been on a rapid rise since making his debut in 2021. Since breaking into the first team, he has made 35 appearances so far for the Galo, and his performances have now piqued the interest of Everton.

TEAMtalk, relaying reports from Brazil, reports that the Toffees are grappling with other clubs for the Brazilian’s signature and have already presented a ‘first offer’, with the aim of reaching an agreement before the transfer window shuts next week.

Citing GOAL Brazil, TEAMtalk also reveals that Atletico-MG are aware of several clubs interested in Alisson and have not put any official price for the winger.

The 18-year-old’s contract at the Arena MRV Estádio de Futebol will expire in 2027 with a €60m (£51.1m) release clause, according to the report.

However, Everton are not considering paying his release clause – which is deemed extravagant by the club battling financial issues, according to TEAMtalk.

Brazilian sensation

Everton are currently short of options on the flanks which has prompted their search for a new winger this summer.

The club currently have Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison as the only recognisable natural wingers in the squad.

Although Iliman Ndiaye, Beto and Jesper Lindstrøm can slot into the wing positions, having a natural winger offers a different flair and threat which the Toffees lacked in their opening-day loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Alisson is one of the hottest young prospects in Brazil and could join the trend of Brazilians to sojourn to Europe from Brazil to make their mark.

Goodison Park could just be one of those destinations for the 18-year-old, who would offer Sean Dyche an extra layer of attacking threat and Brazilian samba, long missed since the days of Richarlison and Bernard.

Having already submitted a first offer, it remains to be seen if Atletico-MG will consider Everton’s bid or hold on to the £51.1m valuation of the winger.