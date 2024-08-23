Lucas Bergvall to replace Rodrigo Bentancur | Predicted Tottenham XI vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur will look to treat their fans to a win over Everton in their first home outing of the season in the Premier League. Here’s how Ange Postecoglou’s men could line-up:

GOALKEEPER – Guglielmo Vicario conceded to Jamie Vardy against Leicester City but also made a couple of decent stops to deny the Foxes a win. He will retain his place as the goalkeeper, more so with his direct back-up Fraser Forster injured.

DEFENDERS – Spurs’ defence was above average against Leicester and conceded only due to a marking error in the box. Therefore, Postecoglou may not make any changes at the back.

Pedro Porro, Spurs’ goal-getter from the last game, will start as the right-back with Destiny Udogie featuring on the left. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven will be the centre-back pairing for Tottenham once again.

MIDFIELDERS – Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a head injury against Leicester that looked nasty and therefore, he could be ruled for at least the Everton match if not for a few more. His absence may persuade Postecoglou to use a 4-3-3 instead of a 4-2-3-1 due to a lack of options in defensive midfield available, barring Pape Matar Sarr.

The Senegalese would start as the number six while James Madisson would be the left-sided midfielder. Bentancur’s absence could help Swedish prodigy Lucas Bergvall with his first start for Spurs after he came off the bench against Leicester City.

ATTACKERS – Tottenham’s offensive department misfired last time around but all eyes will be on how Son Hueng-min & company perform against an Everton side which shipped three goals against Brighton in their first game.

The South Korean will retain his place on the left flank and captain the team, while the right winger is likely to be Brennan Johnson.

Dominic Solanke did everything but score or assist against Leicester and all eyes will be on him to score against the Toffees as he leads the line for the first time in front of his new home support.

Here is a look at how Tottenham may look on paper: