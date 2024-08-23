Everton in contact with Newcastle to sign Kieran Trippier

Everton have reportedly opened talks with Newcastle United over a deal to sign Kieran Trippier before next week’s deadline, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

The Toffees are in a tricky situation regarding their right-back position due to the injury problems of Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson. So, Sean Dyche was forced to start 39-year-old Ashley Young in the opening Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

However, the Merseyside club eventually lost the game 3-0 and the former Manchester United man received a red card midway through the second half. So, it appears Everton are looking to address this issue late in this window and have identified Trippier as a serious option.

The Englishman has been a talismanic figure for the Magpies over the last few years after joining from Atletico Madrid. However, the 33-year-old has now found himself behind Valentino Livramento in the pecking order this season.

So, writing on The Athletic, Ornstein has reported that Trippier is keen on playing first-team football so he is willing to leave St James’ Park before the deadline.

Trippier to Everton

The journalist further claims that Everton are interested in him and have already made contact with Eddie Howe’s side to sign him on a loan move late in this window.

Trippier is an experienced player and has won a La Liga title during his time with Atletico Madrid. He is efficient in delivering crosses from wide areas and is excellent at taking set-pieces.

So, given scoring goals from set-piece situations is a fundamental part of Dyche’s system, the former Tottenham Hotspur man would be an excellent acquisition for the Toffees if they purchase him.

Moreover, having players of the Englishman’s qualities could be crucial for Everton to eventually survive relegation – which is expected to be their primary objective this season.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to lure him to Goodison Park before the end of this transfer window to reinforce the defensive department.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing start to this campaign, Dyche’s side will be keen on returning to winning ways but they’ll face off against Tottenham Hotspur away from home next.