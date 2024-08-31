Everton were keen on signing Scott McTominay from Man Utd

Everton were reportedly keen on signing Scott McTominay from Manchester United in the recently concluded transfer window, as per The Athletic.

The Toffees initially signed Jake O’Brien, Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam earlier this summer, while Jesper Lindstrom joined the club on a loan deal from Napoli. Moreover, Asmir Begovic was also hired to support Jordan Pickford.

However, following a dire start to this season, they made a couple of new additions on deadline day to hand Sean Dyche the necessary resources to help him survive the relegation.

Orel Mangala has joined from Olympique Lyonnais on a loan deal, while Armando Borja has also signed on loan. But, the Armenian is currently injured and will remain sidelined over the next few weeks.

Now, The Athletic states that Everton were keen on signing McTominay from Manchester United and they were ready to offer the midfielder a salary hike to persuade him to join. The Scotsman was on £60,000-a-week in wages at Old Trafford.

Everton wanted to sign McTominay

The report says Everton were struggling to meet United’s asking price so they offered Dominic Calvert-Lewin in a part-exchange deal to sign McTominay.

However, the 27-year-old was never keen on moving to Goodison Park and instead, he has now sealed a deadline day move to Napoli in a £25m deal.

McTominay would have been a perfect option to play in Dyche’s pragmatic system and his ability to chip in with some important goals from midfield would have definitely been useful in their quest for survival.

However, now, having failed to secure his signature, Dyche will have to keep faith in others to help him keep Everton in the Premier League next season.

Along with adding new faces, Everton were also busy selling some stars this summer as after cashing in on Amadou Onana, they have also sold Lewis Dobbin, Ben Godfrey and Neal Maupay.

Meanwhile, the Merseyside club are the only club – who haven’t scored a goal in the Premier League this season and they will be desperate to finally come away with a positive result when they face off against Bournemouth this weekend ahead of the international break.