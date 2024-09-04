Tottenham considering signing ex-Man Utd star Angel Gomes

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering making a move to sign former Manchester United star Angel Gomes, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After coming through the Red Devils’ youth system, the 24-year-old opted to leave Old Trafford as a free agent after struggling to find regular first-team football.

Upon joining LOSC Lille, he has now started to showcase his qualities in recent times and as a result, he has been called up to the England squad for the September international break by the new interim manager Lee Carsley.

Reporting on HITC, Bailey has stated that Tottenham have been keeping a close eye on Gomes’ development over the last few years and after being impressed by him, they are now keen on signing him.

The North London club were looking to purchase a dynamic midfielder last summer despite already signing Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall. But, they couldn’t find the perfect option then and are now planning to sign Gomes.

Gomes to Tottenham

The Englishman’s current contract with Lille is set to expire at the end of this season so Spurs can manage to secure his signature for free next summer should the midfielder don’t sign an extension over the coming months.

The former Man Utd, valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt, star is a versatile midfielder as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to play threading passes between the lines and has an eye for long-range passing.

Spurs have a transfer policy of signing young and talented players and Gomes falls in that category perfectly. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature next year.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have had a topsy-turvy start to this season as although they displayed impressive performances in all the first three games in the Premier League, they have only managed to win one game.

The Lilywhites have entered the international break following a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United and they will now be looking to return to winning ways when they face off against Arsenal after the hiatus.