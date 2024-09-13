Tottenham eye swoop to sign Lille star Angel Gomes

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering making a move to sign LOSC Lille star Angel Gomes next year, as per TalkSPORT.

After coming through Manchester United’s youth system, the 24-year-old opted to leave Old Trafford having found it difficult to break into the starting eleven.

So, after running his contract down with the Red Devils, he decided to sign for Les Dogues as a free agent back in 2020. Upon moving to Stade Pierre Mauroy, the midfielder has managed to flourish his career in recent times and he was even selected to play for England in the Nations League in this international break.

Gomes was used as a second-half substitute against Ireland last week before playing a full game versus Finland earlier this week and displayed an excellent performance.

Now, TalkSPORT states that having been impressed by Gomes’ displays for England in recent matches, Tottenham have expressed their interest in signing him and are now planning to make a swoop for him next year.

Gomes to Tottenham

The midfielder, valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt, has entered the final year of his current contract and if he doesn’t extend his deal with Lille over the coming months then Spurs can manage to secure his signature on a pre-contract agreement in January to sign him as a free agent next summer.

The Englishman is a versatile player as he can be deployed anywhere across the midfield position but he regularly plays as a deep-lying playmaker. He is comfortable with possession and can play threading passes between the lines. Moreover, he has an eye for long-range passing and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The Lilywhites usually like to sign young talents and recently purchased Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert. So, Gomes would be an ideal type of signing that Spurs usually make.

Following Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso and Piere-Emile Hojbejrg’s departure, Spurs have room to add more reinforcements in the engine room and the Lille star would be an excellent acquisition if they hire him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him if he becomes a free agent next summer.