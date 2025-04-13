Man Utd lead chase to sign Lyon star Rayan Cherki



According to the Mirror, Manchester United are leading the race to sign one of Ligue 1’s stand-out playmakers.

The Red Devils are poised to spend big during the upcoming summer transfer window and the focus could be on bolstering the midfield and attacking departments.

A new number 10 could be pursued, considering manager Ruben Amorim is unlikely to change his 3-4-2-1 formation any time soon.

Mirror claim that Man United are now interested in signing Rayan Cherki from Lyon. The Red Devils are leading the chase for the attacker, who is also on Liverpool’s transfer radar.

Lyon have received a provisional relegation to Ligue 2 next season and the club desperately need to recoup funds in the summer to avoid dropping to the second tier of French football.

Cherki could be available for a cut-price fee of just £20 million.

Perfect signing

The Frenchman has been linked with a Premier League move for the last few years. Fulham wanted to recruit him last summer, but Cherki snubbed them. He also resisted the opportunity to join Paris Saint-Germain, as per Mirror.

The decision has proved worthwhile for the 21-year-old, who has started to realise his immense potential. The youngster has accumulated 10 goals and provided 18 assists for Lyon, who are pushing for Champions League football.

Lyon are 2 points behind fourth-placed Lille in Ligue 1 with a game in hand. The club played out a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final and face the Red Devils on the road on Thursday.

Cherki is expected to leave irrespective of how their season ends. He would be a good signing for the no.10 role at United. The attacker is not the quickest on the counter-attack, but he makes up for the same with his clever distribution.

The France youth international has created 18 big chances in Ligue 1 this campaign. Only Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola has matched that feat. He would be a perfect signing to add the much-needed creativity in United’s squad.