Zirkzee starts as Amorim makes 3 changes | Predicted Manchester United XI vs Newcastle United

Manchester United take on Newcastle United at the St. James’ Park on matchday 32 of the Premier League as they look to bounce back to winning ways after three winless matches on the trot. Most recently, they were held to a 2-2 draw away from home by Olympique Lyon in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

The Magpies are in very good form with four wins in their league five league outings, though with United looking to pick up some vital points in the last few weeks of the English top flight’s season, it promises to be an end-to-end affair. Here is a look at how Ruben Amorim’s team could line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper – Andre Onana is expected to be picked in between the sticks mainly due to a lack of competition, in spite of being underwhelming in the last few matches.

Defenders – A three-man backline could see Noussair Mazraoui and Leny Yoro keep their places in the team. The latter bagged his maiden goal for the Red Devils in Lyon on Thursday. There could be one change in the department, however, with Harry Maguire coming into the team ahead of Victor Lindelof.

Zirkzee to lead the line

Midfielders – Casemiro could keep his place as the central midfielder whereas Bruno Fernandes could drop deeper on paper though he will have the license to venture higher up the pitch when the team is in possession. Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu are expected to be picked as the right and left wing-backs, respectively, with the latter requiring much better games to justify the club’s investment in him this winter.

Forwards – There could be a new-look offensive trident following on from the Lyon game as Christian Eriksen could be handed a start on the left wing with Mason Mount playing on the right from the word go. £37 million summer signing Joshua Zirkzee, who was on target midweek, could replace Rasmus Hojlund as the number nine.

Here is how the Red Devils might look on paper.