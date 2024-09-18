Man Utd & West Ham eye swoop to sign Leon Goretzka

Manchester United and West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, as per The Sun.

After moving to the Allianz Arena as a free agent back in 2018, the 29-year-old enjoyed a successful spell at the German giants over the last few years, helping his side win multiple Bundesliga titles, several other cup competitions and a Champions League trophy.

However, Goretzka’s future at Bayern Munich is currently uncertain. He was linked with a move away from the club this summer but eventually decided to stay.

The German has found himself on the periphery under the new manager Vincent Kompany thus far this season, although he managed to put his name on the scoresheet after coming off the bench late in the opening Champions League fixture against Dinamo Zagreb last night – where the Bavarian club won the game 9-2.

Bayern Munich’s director of sport Max Ebrel has recently revealed that Goretzka is ‘upset’ with his current situation at the Allianz Arena and it seems Man Utd and West Ham are looking to hire him by taking advantage of his current situation.

Battle

As per The Sun, Man Utd hold a long-term interest in the midfielder and they are now on ‘red alert’ after him being axed by the German giants so United could opt to make a concrete approach to sign him if he eventually leaves Bayern in 2025.

However, the report suggests that West Ham have also registered their interest and along with them, other clubs are keen on purchasing him as well.

Goretzka, valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt, has a contract until 2026 with Kompany’s side so they would be hoping to cash-in on him next year to avoid losing him for free.

Man Utd are expected to focus on strengthening the midfield department in 2025 as Christian Eriksen is likely to leave the club upon the expiration of his current contract next summer, while the Red Devils are said to be open to letting Casemiro leave the club.

However, United have decided to sign young and hungry players so they may eventually opt not to go for Goretzka, who will turn 30 next year.

On the other hand, West Ham made a few new acquisitions in the engine room this summer and it seems they are now aiming to sign a midfielder next year.