£25m star axed as Postecoglou makes 6 changes | Predicted Tottenham XI vs Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur have a quick turnaround after their Europa League win over Qarabag with their trip to Manchester United in the Premier League scheduled within just 72 hours after beating the Azerbaijani outfit.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are on a run of three successive victories in all competitions and will look to add a big one at Old Trafford on Sunday, 29th September.

Here is how Tottenham are likely to line up against Manchester United.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is very much Tottenham Hotspur’s first choice goalkeeper and will keep his place between the sticks against United. He has just one clean sheet in the Premier League and will look to add to that against the Red Devils.

Defenders – Micky van de Ven is the only player likely to retain his place in defence from the Europa League backline. Radu Dragusin will make way for Cristian Romero in the centre of defence after the £25m signing’s disastrous outing on Thursday that saw him sent off inside the opening 10 minutes.

Both full backs, Ben Davies and Archie Gray, are also expected to drop out with Destiny Udogie starting on the left and Pedro Porro stationing himself on the right on Tottenham’s back four.

Spurs’ entire midfield set to reshuffle

Midfielders – Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma did a decent job against Qarabag but a set of well-rested players could return to the fore against Manchester United on Sunday. Dejan Kulusevski is set to play as the right midfielder, James Maddison on the left side and Rodrigo Bentancur featuring as the number six.

Forwards – Son Heung-min was subbed off against Qarabag with an apparent niggle but the gravity of his issue does not seem very serious and therefore, the South Korean is likely to start on the left wing against Manchester United. Brennan Johnson is the favourite to start on the right and will look to continue his purple patch having scored three in his last three games.

Dominic Solanke is also performing admirably and having struck his first two goals for Tottenham Hotspur over the last week, he will lead the line hoping to build on his good run of form against Man Utd.

This is how Spurs could look on paper: