Man Utd vs Tottenham: preview, team news, how to watch and prediction

Manchester United will go head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils started the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory over Fulham in the opening game. But, having endured back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool, Erik ten Hag was under tremendous pressure.

The Dutchman managed to create a breathing space for himself following two consecutive victories over Southampton and Barnsley with an aggregate scoreline of 10-0.

However, following successive draws against Crystal Palace and FC Twente in the last two games, pressure has started mounting on Ten Hag once again.

So, Man Utd can’t afford to think of anything but a victory from this fixture, however, defeating Spurs won’t be easy, although they will have the backing of home support.

Following the Tottenham assignment, Man Utd will face off against FC Porto away from home in the Europa League next week before travelling to Villa Park to face off against Aston Villa. Therefore, the fixture won’t get any easier for Ten Hag and his side need to do something special in the upcoming three fixtures to help him come out of this pressure.

On the other hand, Tottenham haven’t had a good season either as they are currently in the same situation as their Sunday’s opposition. They have managed to accumulate seven points from five games and are only above United on goal difference.

The Lilywhites will be coming into this fixture off the back of a comfortable 3-0 victory over Qarabag in the Europa League in midweek. The North London club managed to win the encounter despite playing with 10 men for almost most of the game.

So, this would be an exciting encounter for the football fans as neither team can afford to drop points, therefore both sides are expected to go for a victory.

Previous meetings

Man Utd couldn’t beat Tottenham in either game last season as while they ended up losing the away fixture 2-0, they only earned one point at home despite leading twice.

However, the record Premier League champions have won four out of the last seven games against the Lilywhites and the visitors haven’t won at Old Trafford since 2020.

How to watch

The game will kick off at 4:30 PM UK time on Sunday and the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Match going fans can also watch all the action in person by buying Man Utd vs Tottenham tickets through official club channels or trusted resellers online.

Team news

New summer signing Leny Yoro hasn’t made his debut for the Red Devils yet due to his injury problems and he is likely to be unavailable for selection this weekend as well.

Tyrell Malacia has been sidelined since the end of the 2022/23 season and he is edging closer to full fitness but he is not in contention to feature in this fixture. Moreover, Victor Lindelof has been out of action thus far this season owing to an injury and although he has returned to full training, he isn’t expected to feature this weekend.

Moreover, Luke Shaw hasn’t played for the club since February and he is unlikely to return before next month. So, Ten Hag will be without a left-back on Sunday.

On the other hand, Tottenham don’t have many injury problems at the moment but Richarlison is unlikely to return to feature due to his injury, although he has started doing individual training to return to full fitness.

Ange Postecoglou has revealed ahead of the game that Son Heung-Min is in doubt for this game. But, the Spurs captain wouldn’t want to miss out on a game like this so he is expected to be available for selection.

Moreover, Archie Gray picked up a knock against Qarabag in midweek but his issue isn’t anything serious and should be ready to feature this weekend.

Radu Dragusin was shown a red card in the Europa League fixture last time out and he is now suspended for the next European game. But, he is eligible to play in this domestic fixture.

Predicted line-ups

Ten Hag is set to field his team in the 4-2-3-1 formation with Andre Onana set to be between the sticks. Therefore, Altay Bayindir will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Matthijs de Ligt should return to the starting eleven after remaining as an unused substitute in the midweek Europa League draw against FC Twente and the former Bayern Munich star would be paired up with Lisandro Martínez at the back for the Red Devils.

Noussair Mazraoui is expected to be deployed in the right-back position with Diogo Dalot on the opposite side amid the continuous absence of a specialist left-back.

Manuel Ugarte wasn’t at his best in midweek but he should keep hold of his place in the midfield and alongside the Uruguayan, Kobbie Mainoo should commence for United. So, Christian Eriksen might go back to the bench after starting four consecutive games.

Bruno Fernandes is set to continue in the attacking midfield position despite displaying poor performances in the last two games and on either side of the Portuguese, Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo should commence on the flanks. Joshua Zirkzee is likely to be leading the line for the hosts so Rasmus Hojlund could feature off the bench.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Tottenham

Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Mainoo, Bruno; Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad

As for Tottenham, Postecoglou would also continue with his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation with Guglielmo Vicario set to continue in goal.

Pedro Porro should return to the right-back position following a midweek break and Destiny Udogie is set to be on the opposite side. Postecoglou’s preferred centre-back partnership of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero would start on Sunday.

Yves Bissouma is likely to start in the holding midfield position and on either side of the former Brighton and Hove Albion man, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski should commence in the engine room for the visitors.

Son is likely to be on the left flank, while Brennan Johnson could be on the right. Dominic Solanke should be the number nine for Spurs in this encounter.

Expected Tottenham line-up vs Man Utd

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski; Son, Solanke, Johnson

Key players

Man Utd’s forward department hasn’t been up to the speed yet therefore, Rashford, Amad, Zirkzee and Bruno will have to be at their best to help United come away with all three points from this encounter.

As for Spurs, their situation has been the same as they have played well and created a lot of chances but due to the lack of cutting edge in front of the goal from their forward players, they haven’t been able to win more than two games in the league thus far this season. So, the onus will be on Son, Solanke and Johnson to score goals and help Spurs to win this game.

Prediction

Tottenham dominated the game when these two sides last met at Old Trafford and the visitors have played extremely well in almost every game this season. So, it would be difficult for the hosts will win this en.