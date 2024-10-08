Tottenham ‘keen’ on signing Ipswich star Liam Delap

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Ipswich Town star Liam Delap, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having ranked through Manchester City’s youth system, the forward went out on loan to various Championship sides over the last few years before joining Kieran McKenna’s side this summer.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a promising start in the Premier League this campaign, scoring four goals in seven appearances thus far. So, it seems having been impressed by the Englishman’s displays, Spurs have registered their interest in signing him.

According to the report by Fichajes, Tottenham are ‘keen’ on signing Delap and they could make a concrete approach next year. However, purchasing him won’t be easy as having recently hired him, Ipswich don’t allow their star man to leave just yet.

But, the report says that McKenna’s side could eventually change their stance should they receive an offer of around £34m from his potential suitors such as Spurs.

Delap to Tottenham

Tottenham decided to strengthen the number nine position by signing Dominic Solanke from AFC Bournemouth for a club record £65m fee ahead of this season. The forward has enjoyed a stellar start this campaign, making five goal contributions in his last five appearances in all competitions.

Richarlison is the deputy to Solanke but the Brazilian has been struggling with fitness problems and as a result, he has found himself on the periphery thus far this season.

After making the big-money switch to the North London club from Everton a few years ago, Richarlison has found it difficult to perform at his best in recent times. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising to see if Tottenham eventually sell the South American and sign a new striker.

Delap has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League and it is apparent that the Ipswich ace possesses the potential to become a top-class player in future.

Therefore, the 21-year-old would be a great acquisition for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a move to secure his signature next year.