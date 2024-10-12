Germany vs Netherlands preview, H2H, team news, line-ups and prediction

Germany and Netherlands will square off for the second time in two months at the Allianz Arena in the fourth match of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League campaign.

Sitting at the top of the UEFA Nations League group A3, Germany will bid to further solidify their place with a third victory when they face the Netherlands on Monday night.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side have taken seven points from their first three competitive games in the competition. Fans are confident the team is heading in the right direction after a few frustrating years and they’re already excited to buy World Cup 2026 tickets as Germany continue their preparations for the big one in two years time.

While still nursing the pain of their quarter-final exit to Spain during the home European Championships, Die Mannschaft set the tone early in the Nations League with a commanding 5-0 win over Hungary, where five different players found the back of the net.

Germany seemed poised to continue their perfect start against the Netherlands after Denis Undav and Joshua Kimmich overturned Tijjani Reijnders’s second-minute strike. However, Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries had the final say, securing a share of the points for the Dutch with a late goal.

While a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands is commendable, it extended Germany’s difficulties away from home. The Euro 2024 quarter-finalists have managed just four wins in their last 13 away games.

Adding to their dwindling woes away from home, Germany have secured only two victories from ten Nations League away fixtures, with their last four all ending in draws.

Germany sought to break their disappointing away form when they travelled to Bilino Polje to face Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday night. Former Brighton player and current Stuttgart star Denis Undav netted twice within five minutes during the first half. Although Edin Dzeko pulled one back for the hosts, Germany remained the more threatening side throughout the latter stages and ultimately secured a well-earned victory, claiming all three points after a monumental performance.

Knocked out as the semi-finalists of the 2022-23 Nations League edition and runners-up to Portugal in the inaugural 2018-19 edition, the Netherlands are drawing close to their first major tournament win in 36 years where they won the European Championship in 1988.

In the current campaign, the Oranje have a strong Nations League away record to lean on, having won their last four matches on the road with multiple goals after failing to secure victory in their first five away games of the tournament.

After being knocked out by England in the European Championship, the Netherlands bounced back emphatically by thrashing Bosnia-Herzegovina 5-0 in their opening game of the 2024-25 Nations League.

In their next fixture, a high-stakes encounter with Germany, Ronald Koeman’s men initially took the lead, but the Germans fought back to go 2-1 up. However, Denzel Dumfries netted a late equalizer, salvaging a point for the Dutch.

Following two thrilling matches in September, the Netherlands faced high expectations as they travelled to Budapest for Friday’s UEFA Nations League clash with Hungary.

The Dutch were dealt a significant blow when their captain, Virgil van Dijk, was sent off in a 1-1 draw. Hungary nearly took the lead early on when Roland Sallai’s powerful shot struck the post in the 17th minute. The breakthrough finally came just after the half-hour mark, with Sallai finding the back of the net.

Ronald Koeman’s team was down to 10 men in the 79th minute when Virgil van Dijk received a second yellow card for a challenge on Kevin Csoboth, leaving the Netherlands with a difficult task ahead.

Despite the disadvantage, the Dutch found an equalizer in the 83rd minute when Denzel Dumfries expertly headed in a well-placed free kick from Cody Gakpo, securing a valuable point for his side.

They’ll now hope to extend their strong away record when they travel to Munich to face Germany in what would be a daunting task without their captain.

Germany Vs Netherlands match details

Date: Monday, 14th October, 2024

Location: Munich, Germany

Venue: Allianz Arena

Kick-off time: 07:45 PM BST, 08:45 PM UTC

Referee: Slavko Vinčić

Match stats and head-to-head

• The last six meetings between Germany and the Netherlands have seen both teams score.

• Both teams have found the back of the net in each of their last six matches.

• The Oranje have recorded only two victories in their last 12 matches against Germany, drawing six and losing four.

• Ronald Koeman’s side are unbeaten in their last five matches away from home in the UEFA Nations League.

• The Netherland’s eight goals so far are the joint-most in the competition so far.

• The Netherlands are bidding for their first trophy in 36 years since winning the European Championship in 1988.

• Their away record also extends to the UEFA Nations League where they’ve won only two games in their last ten matches in the competition.

• Following the win over Bosnia, Germany have now eased their underwhelming away record after previously winning only four of their last 14 matches away from home.

• Germany will be bidding to reach their first finals in the competition as they’re yet to reach the semifinals in any of the three editions of the UEFA Nations League.

Team news

Ronaldo Koeman will be without captain, Virgil van Dijk who was red-carded after receiving two yellow cards in the draw against Hungary.

The Liverpool centre-back stated he’d remain with the team to motivate them when they face Germany but recent reports indicate the 33-year-old will leave the camp and return to Merseyside.

Several players who were involved in the Netherland’s last Nations League run of fixtures in September remain unavailable for this match including Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber, Manchester City’s Nathan Ake and Juventus’ Teun Koopmeiners — who withdrew after the squad announcement following an injury complication.

For Germany, a senior debut was handed to goalkeeper, Alexander Nubel following the absence of Marc-Andre ter Stegen who is suffering a long-term injury.

Arsenal’s forward, Kai Havertz is one of five senior team players to withdraw from the team’s engagement with a suspected knee problem. The likes of Jamal Musiala, David Raum, Benjamin Henrichs and Robin Koch also withdrew with late call-ups being handed to Robin Gosens, Kevin Schade and the attacking duo of Jamie Leweling and Jonathan Burkardt.

Predicted starting lineup

Germany predicted starting lineup:

Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Wirtz, Andrich, Gross, Gnabry; Undav, Gnabry.

Netherlands predicted starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van de Ven, Hato; Gravenberch, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Zirkzee.

Prediction

Germany was without a number of their key players including Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala but were able to get the job done against Bosnia on Friday night.

Netherlands on the other hand will be facing their first and biggest test without their suspended captain, Virgil van Dijk and it remains to be seen what defensive shape-up Ronald Koeman will come up with against a blistering German attack.

The Dutch will hope to continue their impressive away form but face a daunting task against Die Mannschaft who have been solid when playing at home.

An end-to-end affair is expected in this clash and the Netherlands cannot afford to lose as a victory for Hungary or Bosnia could see their second-place standing come under threat.

We’re predicting a 2-2 draw.