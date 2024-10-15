Fulham vs Aston Villa preview, H2H, team news, line-ups and prediction

Fulham will look to continue their impressive start to the season when they host Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on Saturday as the Premier League resumes after the international break.

Marco Silva’s side have started the season strongly and despite an opening day 1-0 defeat to Manchester United, their determination and resilience all through the game showed positive signs of things to come as the season progresses.

The Cottagers showed that those signs weren’t a mere fluke as they went on a marauding five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

While the West London side may be disappointed with draws to Ipswich Town and West Ham United, victories over Leicester City, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest propelled the Cottagers to the top half of the table on 11 points.

However, their impressive run of form came to an end when they faced Premier League champions, Manchester City at the Etihad in their last match before the international break.

Fulham were wasteful in front of goal with Adama Traore squandering chances that should have either extended the Cottagers’ lead or tied the game level.

They began the match with strong determination and took the lead when Antonee Robinson’s cross was kept in play by Alex Iwobi, who then slid a pass to Raul Jimenez. He executed a stunning back-flick to Andreas Pereira, who nudged it past Ederson.

After Traore squandered a chance to extend the lead, City inadvertently took the lead moments later when Illay Gundogan’s corner ricocheted to the part of Mateo Kovacic who lashed home the equaliser.

The Cityzens soon took the lead when an unmarked Kocacic smashed a fine strike from the edge of the box before Fulham’s attempt to equalise was dampened when substitute Jeremy Doku fired a powerful strike beyond Bernd Leno.

Rodrigo Muñiz pulled one back to produce a nervy ending but Pep Guardiola’s side held on to claim all three points.

Marco Silva will now hope to guide his side to their fourth win of the season and to end a run of three consecutive losses to Villa when these two sides clash on Saturday.

The Premier League king of comebacks has begun the 2024-25 season in yet another impressive fashion. They’re arguably the most entertaining side so far this campaign and Unai Emery has yet again showcased his tactical acumen in not just the Premier League but in the Champions League where they defeated six-time Champions League winners and German powerhouse, Bayern Munich on their return to the competition in over two decades.

The Villains currently sit in fifth place on 14 points in the Premier League table. They’re equal on points with Chelsea in fourth place and only four points behind table toppers, Liverpool.

This season, Villa have recorded four victories in the Premier League, coming against West Ham United, Leicester City, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

While those victories may have been unsurprising, what makes it remarkable for Villa’s supporters is how they recorded those victories, particularly against Everton and Wolves. The Villains were already trailing with two goals when Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran combined to level scoring before the Colombian forward sent a 76th-minute pile driver from 30 yards out to the back of the net to send Villa fans into ruptures.

They also came from behind to win Wolves in yet another entertaining Premier League affair.

Their only loss so far has been to Arsenal while they recorded disappointing draws to Ipswich Town and Manchester United in their last two Premier League games before the international break.

They’ll now hope to make it four consecutive wins against Fulham when they travel to Craven Cottage on Saturday to face Fulham.

Fulham Vs Aston Villa match details

Date: Saturday, 19th October 2024

Location: London, England

Venue: Craven Cottage

Kick-off time: 03:00 PM BST, 04:00 PM BST

Referee: Darren England

Assistant referees: Adrian Holmes, Andrew Fox

Fourth official: Matt Donahue

VAR: Paul Tierney

Assistant VAR: Dan Cook

Tickets: Fans can buy Fulham vs Aston Villa tickets from the clubs directly or via trusted resellers.

Match stats and head-to-head

• Fulham’s centre-forward, Raul Jimenez will hope to add to his three-goal tally this season when he faces Villa — whom he has scored twice in his last four appearances against Villa.

• Fulham have not lost a match at home so far this season, scoring six and conceding only three goals.

• The Villain’s goalless draw against Man Utd was their first goalless draw at home since May 2021.

• Villa have won two of their three away matches this season.

• Villa have scored at least two goals in all their away matches this season.

• The last time Fulham defeated Villa was in 2022 when goals from Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrović and a Tyrone Mings own goal gave the Cottagers a 3-0 win at Craven Cottage. It was also their biggest-ever win against the Birmingham club since a 5-1 win in November 1966.

• Villa’s forward, Jhon Duran has netted four goals from the bench so far this season — the most by any player in the Premier League.

• The Villains have been the dominant side in this fixture, winning six of their last seven matches against the West London side.

Team news

Marco Silva could face the possibility of being without centre-back, Joachim Anderson after the 28-year-old pulled out of international duties with Denmark.

Jorge Cuenca remains the longest absentee in the squad after suffering an ankle injury that could keep him out till November.

Carlos Vinicius is progressing his recuperation and although he’s not expected to start yet, he could make the bench if he’s declared fit for the game.

For the visitors, Unai Emery will be without a number of his key players ahead of the trip to West London.

Ezri Konsa pulled out in the first half against United with an injury which led to his withdrawal from England’s squad. It is unclear whether the centre-back will be fit in time to face Fulham but Diego Carlos should be in hand to replace him.

Summer signing, Jaden Philogene is a doubt to face Fulham after the winger suffered an injury while on international duty with Ben Futcher’s led England u21 side.

Jacob Ramsey is expected to pass a late fitness for the trip to Craven Cottage after missing the clash against United following a groin injury he picked up in the historic win against Bayern Munich.

After missing the clash against United with a hamstring injury, Amadou Onana withdrew from national assignment with Belgium. The former Everton midfielder will hope to be fit in time to face Fulham this weekend.

Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn remain the club’s longest absentees as a myriad of injury problems continue to mount for Unai Emery’s side.

Predicted starting lineup

Fulham predicted starting lineup:

Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Pereira; Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez.

Aston Villa predicted starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Rogers, Barkley, Tielemans; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia.

Prediction

Villa’s fatigue was evident in their underwhelming 0-0 draw to United but the international break has given the Birmingham side enough time to refresh for another round of intriguing Premier League fixtures.

Fulham on the other hand will hope to return to winning ways against a Villa side that has been a thorn in their flesh in recent seasons.

A first win against the Villains since 2022 will be high on Marco Silva’s list and will hope that playing in front of the home crowd will hand his side an upper advantage in the game.

We’re predicting a 2-1 win for Fulham.