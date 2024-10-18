Big Ange boosted by return of key man | Predicted Tottenham XI vs West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur’s good run of form was snapped right before the international break as a second-half comeback from Brighton & Hove Albion handed them their third Premier League of the season at the Amex Stadium.

The Lilywhites are back on home soil on Saturday, 19th October, as they open matchday eight with the visit of West Ham.

Here is a look at the starting eleven as Ange Postecoglou’s men look to bounce back to winning ways after an extremely subpar display in the second 45 against the Seagulls.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario will play between the sticks against West Ham. His form, like the rest of his teammates, has been commendable but the Italian conceded three times last time out and will look to amend that with a clean sheet this time around.

Defenders – There is no denying that Tottenham are a well-organised team at the back in spite of their recent blip. Ange Postecoglou will not make any changes to a trusted backline.

Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro will feature as the left and right full backs, respectively, whereas Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven will retain their berths in the middle of defence.

Son likely to be available from the bench

Midfielders – In the early phases of the season, Ange Postecoglou has used his midfielders interchangeably although the Australian has preferred a consistent formula in the Premier League.

Thus, Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to start in defensive midfield position for Spurs this weekend. Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison will also be given the nod in the engine room with their offensive creativity proving pivotal in Spurs’ form in front of goal off late.

Forwards – Brennan Johnson is in superb form having scored in his last six matches for Tottenham. He is achieving indispensable status on the right side and will retain his place on the wing.

Son Heung-min is expected to be available amongst the left wingers but given that he had a muscle injury, the South Korean could only get minutes off the bench with Timo Werner playing from the first whistle.

Dominic Solanke, another one of Spurs’ top performers, will lead the line.

This is how the team could look on paper: