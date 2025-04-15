Liverpool planning to sign Bournemouth stars Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez in the summer

Liverpool have had a largely similar back four for much of the ongoing season with Arne Slot not having enough depth to rotate his best players. The board is likely to make a few additions to its backline in the summer transfer window and could have to shell out as much as £90 million if the club’s primary targets are to be acquired.

David Ornstein (h/t NBC Sport’s YouTube channel) has reported that Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez are of particularly interest to the Premier League leaders. The defenders are having terrific campaigns for the Cherries but are expected to be on the move during the summer with several bigger clubs keen on their purchases.

Kerkez has an asking price of £40 million, whereas Huijsen’s contract has a release clause amounting to £50 million. For two quality players with proven experience in the Premier League as well as long-term replacements for a couple of their best players, Liverpool might not hesitate in spending a decent sum and negotiations with Bournemouth could follow soon.

Two exciting additions to Liverpool’s squad

With Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk ageing, Liverpool have required a new left back and central defender. In Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez, they would have signed two of the Premier League’s finest young players from this season and as like-f0r-like replacements for their star duo as they possible can.

Kerkez is excellent with the ball at his feet and works hard on both ends of the pitch. His positioning at the back is what helps Bournemouth’s defence stay organised whereas his inviting crossing from the left flank has contributed to many goals and clear-cut opportunities in the box for Andoni Iraola’s men this season.

On the other hand, Huijsen is terrific with his passing from the back. He is as tall as Van Dijk and can be an aerial threat as a result. Though his physicality is not as strong as the Liverpool captain, Huijsen makes up for it with an intelligent and proactive reading of the game which allow him to be a step ahead of the opponent.

If Liverpool are able to secure Huijsen’s and Kerkez’s transfers, they would have secured two positions in their back four for the longer run considering they are 20 and 21 years of age, respectively. That said, Trent Alexander-Arnold is still expected to leave the club, so a right back may also arrive in due course, while efforts are set to be made to renew Ibrahima Konate’s contract too.