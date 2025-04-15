Man Utd & Chelsea plot swoop to sign Yahia Fofana

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Angers goalkeeper Yahia Fofana, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After letting David de Gea leave the club ahead of last season, the Red Devils decided to revamp the goalkeeping department by signing Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

The Cameroonian has been the first-choice option, although he has continued to make mistakes. Ruben Amorim has tried to give Bayindir opportunities to break into the starting eleven but he hasn’t looked reliable either.

Therefore, it has been reported that the Portuguese boss is open to hiring a new shot-stopper by letting Onana leave the club. Fabrizio Romano has even stated that Saudi Arabian clubs are willing to purchase the African.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Man Utd are ‘keen’ on signing Fofana and have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop.

The Red Devils’ representatives were even in attendance to watch him in action against Montpellier last weekend, where he helped his side win the match 2-0.

Man Utd aren’t the only club in this race as Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur also sent scouts to watch him play versus Montpellier. Additionally, Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford and Nottingham Forest have all registered their interest in signing Fofana.

The Ivorian will enter the final year of his current contract this summer so Angers might be open to letting him leave in fear of losing him for free next year.

Guglielmo Vicario has been the first-choice goalkeeper for Tottenham since joining from Empoli ahead of last season. However, he has been inconsistent.

Antonin Kinsky was hired in the winter window to add depth in the goalkeeping department but he hasn’t looked solid enough whenever he got the chance.

Fofana, standing at 6ft 4in tall, has been in excellent form this season, keeping six clean sheets with a 72% saving rate in 29 Ligue 1 appearances. He even displayed a solid performance against Paris Saint-Germain recently.

Therefore, the 24-year-old could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.