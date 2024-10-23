Fenerbahce vs Man Utd preview, team news, how to watch and predictions

Manchester United will take on former boss Jose Mourinho when they face-off against Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday night.

United head into the game off the back of a 2-1 comeback victory over Brentford in the Premier League. Ethan Pinnock’s opener was cancelled out by Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund to give Erik ten Hag a much-needed win to lift the pressure on his shoulders following a disappointing start to the new campaign.

Last time out in Europe, United came from behind to draw 3-3 with Porto in Portugal. Trailing 3-1 with less than 10 minutes remaining, the Red Devils fought back to secure a point thanks to late goals from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

Having also drawn 1-1 against FC Twente in their opening group stage game, Man Utd will be hoping to pick up their first Europa League win of the season when they take on Fenerbahce in Turkey on Thursday evening.

However, that won’t be straight forward as the hosts will be coached by former Man Utd, Real Madrid and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese boss won the Europa League in 2017 during his time in charge at Old Trafford and he’ll be hoping to inflict more pain on his old side tomorrow night.

Fenerbahce have only lost one of their last 11 matches in all competitions and have lost just once at home since mid-March, so this won’t be an easy game for Manchester United.

How to watch

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports at 8pm on Thursday night. Subscribers will be able to follow all the action on TV or via the app on mobile or tablet devices.

Alternatively, match-going Man Utd fans could buy a ticket for the game and take-in all the action in person at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium. Supporters can use resellers such as GO Sport Travel to purchase tickets for the game, while they also offer travel packages which include hotels, flights and transfers so make the match-going experience as easy as possible.

Team news

Casemiro was a doubt for the game after pulling up with a calf problem at the weekend. However, the Brazilian has made the trip to Turkey and in contention to feature.

Jonny Evans was also flagged as an early doubt but he’s been ruled out after picking up a knock against Brentford. Harry Maguire is also ruled out due to a calf problem while Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro remain on the sidelines.

Kobbie Mainoo is another absentee for United and the young midfielder is struggling with a thigh injury while Mason Mount hasn’t travelled due to a head injury.

Manchester United skipper is also ruled out of the game due to suspension after receiving a red card during the 3-3 draw with Porto.

As for Fenerbahce, they’ll be without Jayden Oosterwolde after he sustained an ACL injury at the weekend. Bright Osayi-Samuel and former Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu are also doubts while Cengiz Under, Ismail Yuksek, and Irfan Can Egribayat are also, but Sofyan Amrabat and Fred are set to face their former club.

Predicted score

Erik ten Hag will be hoping to put a good run together in the Europa League to ease the mounting pressure on his position as manager. However, it’s not been a good start in Europe with two draws so United desperately need to bring a win back from Turkey.

On paper, Man Utd are the stronger of the two teams but given Mourinho is in the dug out and Fenerbahce are at home, we’re predicting they’ll get something from the game. Fenerbahce 1-1 Man Utd