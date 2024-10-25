Real Madrid vs Barcelona: preview, team news, how to watch and prediction

Real Madrid will welcome Barcelona in the 258th El Clasico in a crucial La Liga encounter at the newly renovated Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday evening.

Los Blancos haven’t been at the top of their games thus far this season but they are currently second in the league table with 24 points from 10 games, sitting only three points behind the Blaugrana.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are currently unbeaten in the league this term and they haven’t lost in the Spanish top-flight for 42 consecutive games – which is a club record.

Barcelona currently hold the all-time unbeaten streak with 43 games in La Liga that they achieved in 2017/18. So, if Real Madrid avoid defeat this weekend then they’ll equal the record.

Los Merengues will be coming into this game off the back of a brilliant 5-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

On the other hand, after parting ways with Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona have started a new era under Hansi Flick’s guidance and they have had a promising start to this campaign. They have won nine out of ten games thus far this term in the league.

Barcelona thrashed Bayern Munich 4-1 in the Champions League in midweek. Both Real Madrid and the Catalan giants will be coming into this game full of confidence so this is going to be a mouth-watering spectacle for the football fans.

Previous meetings

Real Madrid have been dominating this fixture in recent times as they have won the last four encounters versus their arch-rivals. The last time the Catalan giants won this fixture was in March last year. At that time, they won three consecutive El Clasico. So, the visitors will be desperate to end their losing streak against their arch-rivals in this encounter.

How to watch

The game will kick off at 8 PM UK time and the game will be televised live on Premier Sports 1 and La Liga in the UK.

Match-going supporters can buy Real Madrid tickets from the club exchange or via a reputable online seller like Seatsnet.com.

Team news

Real Madrid have a few injury problems at the moment and most of those are at their back. David Alaba has been on the treatment table for a while and isn’t in contention to feature in this fixture.

Moreover, Dani Carvajal has sustained a serious knee injury and as a result, his season is all but over. Brahim Diaz has been sidelined with his injury problems over the last few weeks and he is edging closer to returning but he could remain sidelined in this encounter.

Unfortunately, both Rodrygo and Thibaut Courtois picked up injuries during the midweek clash against Borussia Dortmund so they won’t be available for selection in this fixture.

As for Barcelona, they also have several injury absentees at the moment. Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s season has finished having picked up serious knee problems.

Additionally, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Ferran Torres and Eric Garcia remain sidelined with their respective injury issues in this high-profile fixture.

But, the good news for the visitors is that Gavi has returned after recovering from an ACL injury that kept him out for almost one year. Moreover, Dani Olmo is available for selection.

Predicted line-ups

Ancelotti has been using a different system this term from last season following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival in the summer. So, it remains to be seen what formation he opts to go with for this important encounter.

Andriy Lunin will be called upon to start between the sticks and Eder Militao should be in defence for the hosts alongside Antonio Rudiger.

Amid Carvajal’s absence, Lucas Vasquez would be in the right-back position, while Ferland Mendy should be on the opposite side. In that case, Fran Garcia is likely to be among the substitutes.

Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to be deployed in the holding midfield position and the Frenchman could commence alongside Federico Valverde, pushing Jude Bellingham in the attacking midfield role.

Luka Modric could also start in the engine room. So, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos will have to settle for a place on the bench. Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe should lead the line for the record European Champions.

Expected Real Madrid line-up vs Barcelona

Lunin; Vasquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Valverde, Modric, Bellingham; Vinicius Jr, Mbappe

As for Barcelona, Flick has been using the 4-2-3-1 formation and Inaki Pena would be in goal for the visitors amid ter Stegen’s absence. In front of the Spaniard, Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez are likely to be paired up at the central defence. Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde would be the two fullbacks for Flick’s side.

Marc Casado could be in the deep-lying playmaker position and Pedri may commence alongside him with Olmo in the attacking midfield role. So, Gavi is expected to feature off the bench.

Raphinha should start on the left flank, while Lamine Yamal is expected to be on the opposite side. Robert Lewandowski is set to lead the line for the Catalan giants.

Expected Barcelona line-up vs Real Madrid

Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri, Olmo; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Yamal

Key players

Mbappe hasn’t been able to showcase his best at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu yet after joining the club in the summer but he has already made seven goal contributions in nine league games thus far this term.

Moreover, Vinicius has been in brilliant form in recent years and has established himself as the talismanic figure for Los Blancos. He has scored five goals and registered four assists in nine starts in La Liga thus far this term.

Moreover, he scored a hat-trick against Dortmund in midweek. So, Barcelona will have to be wary of the Brazilian’s threat to come away with all three points from this encounter.

Bellingham hasn’t been able to replicate his last season’s goal-scoring form this season yet. But he scored the winner in both El Clasico last term and he will be hoping to do the same this weekend.

As for Barcelona, Lewandowski is the leading goal-scorer in the league this term with 12 goals and he is well ahead of his competitors at the moment for the Pichichi award.

Raphinha has been in tremendous form this season, scoring five goals and notching up as many assists in 10 league appearances. He has now even been handed the captain role amid ter Stegen and Araujo’s absence. The Brazilian even guided his team to victory over Bayern Munich with a hat-trick in midweek.

17-year-old, Yamal, has been continuing his development and has already established himself as a key player for the Blaugrana at this tender age, making 10 goal contributions in La Liga this term.

So, Real Madrid will have to find a way to stop these three players to win this crucial encounter.

Prediction

It is always hard to predict the El Clasico result but Barcelona have been in better form than Real Madrid this season so they will be backing themselves to win this game. However, coming away with all three points from Bernabéu won’t be easy for the visitors. Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona