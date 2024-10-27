Tottenham Hotspur plot swoop to sign Club Brugge forward Andreas Skov Olsen

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘keeping tabs’ on Club Brugge’s winger Andreas Skov Olsen over a possible move to the club next summer, as per GIVEMESPORT.

The North Londoners reinforced their attack in the summer with the permanent signings of Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner, while the club also splashed out a record fee for Dominic Solanke.

But it looks like Ange Postecoglou wants further reinforcements with Tottenham reportedly setting their sights on another prolific forward, Skov Olsen ahead of next summer.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham are showing a keen interest in signing the Denmark international but they face competition from Premier League rivals West Ham and Aston Villa, as well as Sevilla and AC Milan.

The report adds that Spurs are following the player’s progress with the Belgian side and are evaluating whether to make a possible formal offer to the club as the player plans for the next step in his career.

Tottenham’s head coach Ange Postecoglou is looking to provide competition for Brennan Johnson and the club have now identified Skov Olsen as a prime target.

New forward

GIVEMESPORT adds that the 19-time Belgian champions initially requested a £25m fee from Arsenal — who were interested in the 24-year-old last summer. However, his valuation could potentially drop to Transfermarkts £15m in the summer when he’ll have just 12 months remaining in his contract at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Spurs views Skov Olsen’s age and potential as the perfect fit to strengthen Postecoglou’s wide option next summer.

Tottenham have been hot and cold this season with their most impressive showings coming in the Europa League where they remain unbeaten.

While Johnson, Kulusevski and Son Heung-Min have been in exciting form this season, the rest of the frontline including, Werner, Solanke and Odobert have not particularly impressed.

It’s no surprise why the club have earmarked Skov Olsen for a possible move to North London next summer given his promising performances.

The Danish forward has been in good form this season with four goals and one assist in 10 Jupiler Pro League games.

His keen eye for goal would be a valuable asset for Postecoglou’s side if they beat competition from other rivals to secure the transfer of the forward.