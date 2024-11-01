Rice and Saka to start as Arteta makes 7 changes | Predicted Arsenal XI vs Newcastle United

Arsenal return to Premier League action this weekend with a trip to the St. James’ Park where they will take on Newcastle United. Having picked up just one point out of a possible six in their last couple of league meetings, Mikel Arteta’s side cannot afford another slip-up against the Magpies in Saturday’s matchday 10 fixture.

Having seen off Preston midweek with a heavily rotated side, the manager should have most of his key players available. Here is a look at Arsenal’s possible line-up against Eddie Howe’s men.

Goalkeeper – David Raya will return to goalkeeping duties having rested on Wednesday as 18-year-old shot stopper Tommy Setford was handed a rare start in the EFL Cup.

Defenders – William Saliba will be available for selection having missed last weekend’s draw against Liverpool. The Frenchman will return next to a familiar face in defence – Gabriel, whose knee problem does not seem to be very severe. Arteta will hope to have his Brazilian available tomorrow.

Jurrien Timber will return to the left side of the backline having played as the right back against Preston. Ben White is doubtful for the clash with a knee injury so Thomas Partey could feature as Arsenal’s right back.

Rice, Havertz and Saka return

Midfielders – Mikel Merino scored his first goal for Arsenal last weekend against Liverpool and played the first half of the Carabao Cup against Preston. If Partey is forced to play at right-back, Merino will retain his place in the starting eleven beside £105 million star Declan Rice.

Leandro Trossard started as the number 10 against Liverpool and is likely to stick to the role against Newcastle despite increasing calls for youngster Ethan Nwaneri to get more game-time after another superb showing in midweek.

Bukayo Saka, a scorer and assister from Arsenal’s last Premier League game, will start on the right flank while Gabriel Martinelli will retain his position on the left wing.

Forward – Gabriel Jesus scored in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Preston in their midweek cup clash but Kai Havertz is likely to be preferred over him in the line-up on Saturday.

Here is a look at how the Gunners are expected to look on paper: