Fulham vs Brentford preview, H2H, team news, line-ups and prediction

A thrilling West London derby between Fulham and Brentford will draw the curtains on Premier League match week ten to a close when these two sides clash at Craven Cottage on Monday night.

Fulham currently sit in 12th place with 12 points and will be keen to capitalize on their recent draw with Everton and push into the league’s upper half. Brentford, on the other hand, sit in 11th place with 13 points, aiming to stay ahead of their London counterparts.

Both teams have identical goal tallies in terms of scoring and conceding this season, suggesting that the outcome could come down to very small details.

In their last Premier League clash, Fulham travelled to Merseyside to face Everton at Goodison Park.

Marco Silva’s side came close to recording their sixth win in eight games against the Toffees but a stoppage-time equaliser saw the spoils shared.

Fulham earned a well-deserved lead in the 61st minute as Smith Rowe drove forward past three defenders and set up Iwobi, who created space with a quick step inside before calmly finishing past Pickford.

Ashley Young merits praise for his composed and deftly executed side-footed volley back into the danger zone after Iliman Ndiaye’s cross sailed past the back post, allowing substitute, Beto to net the equaliser.

Fulham now head to this clash in fine form in their recent London services. The Cottagers are unbeaten in their last five Premier League London derbies and suffered just one loss in their previous eight top-flight matches against their closest London opponents across all competitions.

The Cottagers have excelled in encounters against fellow London clubs, remaining unbeaten in

They now gear up to end an abysmal run of results against Brentford, where they’ve only managed one victory in their last nine matches against the Bees.

Thomas Frank’s side currently occupy 11th place in the Premier League table.

The London side narrowly advanced past Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the EFL Cup’s last 16, yet they have suffered losses in all four Premier League away matches for the 2024-25 season. However, no team has faced a tougher set of initial away fixtures.

In the current campaign, Brentford have already played tough away games against Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United. A visit to Craven Cottage might be a welcome change, where they dominated Fulham with a 3-0 victory in the 2023-24 season, followed by a goalless draw at home in May.

Brentford and Ipswich presented a strong contender for the most entertaining game of the season last weekend, where the Bees initially fell 2-0 behind, surged ahead 3-2, then seemingly conceded two points in the 86th minute as Liam Delap netted in a thrilling six-goal match.

With seconds left, Ipswich could not anticipate Bryan Mbeumo’s injury-time cross bypassing everyone in a crowded penalty area—including goalkeeper Arijanet Muric—to clinch a dramatic 4-3 victory for the red and white side.

With 15 goals scored in October, Brentford’s recent performances have been promising, as they secured 3 victories, 1 draw, and suffered 1 loss in their last 5 fixtures across all competitions.

This positive trend has allowed them to ascend the standings and position themselves as serious candidates for a top-half finish.

Under Frank’s management, the Bees typically employ a high-pressing strategy combined with swift transitions, which could create challenges for Fulham’s backline. Nonetheless, their defensive statistics indicate they may be susceptible to counter-attacks, hinting at a potentially thrilling and end-to-end matchup.

Fulham Vs Brentford match details

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Location: London, England

Venue: Craven Cottage

Kick-off time: 08:00 PM GMT

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistant referees: Constantine Hatzidakis and Mat Wilkes

Fourth official: Simon Hooper

VAR: Paul Tierney

Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton

Tickets: You can buy Fulham tickets from the club or via trusted online resellers such as Seatsnet.com.

Match stats and head-to-head

• Brentford have claimed victory in two of the four encounters with Fulham since they were promoted to the Premier League. Their most recent clash ended in a scoreless draw.

• Fulham have only managed one win in their last nine league meetings against Brentford, recording three draws and five losses.

• Brentford, on the other hand, have lost just once in their past 11 away league games at Craven Cottage, recording five wins and five draws in that run. The Bees have only failed to find the back of the net away to Fulham once in their last ten matches.

• The last derby showdown between these teams was a goalless showdown at the Gtech Community Stadium in May in a game that secured Premier League safety for both clubs.

• Bryan Mbeumo has netted 11 goals in his last 13 London derbies including two at Craven Cottage in a 3-0 victory last season. This season, only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (11) has netted more goals than the Cameroon international (8).

• The Bees are on a remarkable ten-match goalscoring streak across all competitions. The only time they’ve failed to score this season was in the 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the second match of the season.

• Brentford’s Yoane Wissa has contributed to 10 goals in his last eight Premier League games for the Bees with seven goals and three assists, averaging a goal or assist every 52 minutes.

• Pereira has created chances for 11 different players, with only Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski setting up more teammates with 12.

• Andreas Pereira has been one of the league’s best chance creators, creating 26 chances. Only Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has created more chances than the Brazilian this season with 27.

• Fulham maintain a strong run in London derbies, staying unbeaten in their last five such matches. Their last longer unbeaten derby run dates back to 2006-07, with a streak of seven.

Team news

Fulham’s midfielder, Andreas Pereira was subbed off with 11 minutes of regulation time left in the clash against Everton after suffering a knock.

However, the Cottagers head coach, Marco Silva didn’t specifically mention him in his pre-match press conference, suggesting he should be ready for Monday’s game.

Silva has the option to bring Joachim Andersen back into the defence after his suspension, while Timothy Castagne is expected to be available after recovering from a thigh injury.

Sasa Lukic remains sidelined with a shoulder issue and won’t return until after the international break.

For Brentford, head coach Thomas Frank provided a positive update on Kristoffer Ajer, confirming in his pre-match press conference that the defender has resumed training following a foot injury and is likely to be fit for the derby.

The Bees remain without Aaron Hickey and Gustavo Nunes are ruled out with thigh and back injuries respectively Igor Thiago, Josh Dasilva, and Rico Henry are all out with knee injuries.

Frank kept his promise to field a strong lineup in the Carabao Cup clash against Championship side, Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, as Mbeumo played the entire match and Mark Flekken retained his spot in goal.

Mbeumo is now expected to renew his formidable strike partnership with Yoane Wissa when they take the short trip to Stevenage Road on Monday night.

Predicted starting lineup

Fulham predicted starting lineup:

Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Pereira; Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez.

Brentford predicted starting lineup:

Flekken; Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Damsgaard, Janelt, Norgaard; Mbeumo, Wissa, Lewis-Potter.

Prediction

One thing that has been common in Fulham’s matches this season is their ability to create a myriad of chances.

However, their wastefulness in front of the goal might have cost them a much higher goalscoring record as well as a more comfortable league position.

On the other hand, Brentford have now increased their goal-scoring tally compared to this stage last season and scoring against the Cottagers seems certain having netted in 11 of their 12 matches across all competitions this season.

An end-to-end affair is expected and both teams are tipped to find the back of the net at least once.

We’re predicting a 3-1 win for Fulham.